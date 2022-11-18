Samsung monthly updates: June 2022 security patch fixes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, QR code scanner, and other flaws – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

Two weeks ago, Samsung started rolling out the June 2022 security update. However, the company had not revealed which vulnerabilities were fixed with its new security update. Now, the South Korean firm has published a detailed report about it on its website.

The new security patch from Samsung fixes 65 vulnerabilities related to privacy and security. Of all those vulnerabilities, five were critical, 14 were marked as highly severe, and 13 were of moderate level. 48 of those fixes were provided by Google, while Samsung’s software team fixed others.

Some bugs were related to SIM card data access, remote code execution, improper access controls, MAC address information, and camera access. Before this update arrived, hackers could remotely crash the phone’s software. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Samsung account-related vulnerabilities have been fixed, too.

If you are interested, you can read all about those vulnerabilities on Google’s and Samsung’s websites. Some high-end and mid-range Galaxy smartphones have received this update. Many other devices will get it within the next few days.

