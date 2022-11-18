Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro India Prices, Pre-Order Dates Announced – ABP Live

By: ABP News Bureau | 12 Aug 2022 11:36 PM (IST)

The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two size options. Image: Krishna SinhaChaudhury/ABP Live

The next-gen smartwatches from Samsung, Galaxy Watch 5 Series comprising the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro’s prices and pre-order dates were announced on Friday. Both the smartwatches were unveiled along with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 on Wednesday. Both the smartwatches come with an Exynos chip and AMOLED screens that support the Always On Display feature.

Both the smartwatches would be available for pre-order starting August 10 in select markets and would go on sale starting August 26.

With a rugged build, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro comes with a premium and robust body. It features a durable Titanium Casing, enhanced Sapphire Crystal that is claimed to resist any wear and tear and protruded bezel design that protects the display. The new Magnetic Band offers rugged durability along with a sleek and clean fit.

“At Samsung we understand the need for holistic health and fitness. Galaxy Watch5 series enhances the features that consumers rely on and offers complete health-related insights to users with revolutionary BioActive sensor that helps deliver extensive readings of heart rate, blood oxygen and stress level,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The prices of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 start from $279 (or roughly Rs 22,166) for the regular version and $329 (or roughly Rs 26,130) for the LTE model. The prices of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro start from $449 (or roughly Rs 35,600) and $499 (or roughly Rs 39,600) for the LTE model.

The pre-booking offers and prices of the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are mentioned in the table below.



The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in two size options: 44mm and 40mm that sports 1.4-inch AMOLED and 1.2-inch AMOLED displays, respectively. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sports a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Full Colour Always On Display. An Exynos W920 dual-core chipset paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage powers both the smartwatches.

In terms of health tracking features, Samsung has equipped the new Galaxy smartwatches with sensors such as bioelectrical impedance analysis, temperature, barometer, optical heart rate, light and gyro among others. In terms of battery, the Galaxy Watch 5 features a 410mAh battery on the 44mm model and the 40mm model features a 284mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a 590mAh battery.

