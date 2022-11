Dogecoin DOGE/USD prediction as price breaks above the descending trendline – CoinJournal

Dogecoin has gained by 7% amid an increased whale activity

The meme token is the biggest gainer in the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap

DOGE has broken above a descending trendline but is currently overbought

Dogecoin DOGE/USD added more than 7% over the weekend. The jump helped it to become the top gainer in the top 10 crypto bracket. Despite the lack of clear fundamentals, Dogecoin is known to pull moves even during a bearish market. At a time Bitcoin and other major cryptos are on a downturn, investors could be finding an escape through DOGE.

An IntoTheBlock data on Friday showed that whales were accumulating Dogecoin. As of September 23, the number of 100 million to 1 billion DOGE holders rose by 5.13% in a week. DOGE also added 6 new whales in the week. The addition of whales coincided with a low price of $0.05. It means that whales were finding DOGE attractive at the low valuation.

eToro offers a wide range of cryptos, such as Bitcoin, XRP and others, alongside crypto/fiat and crypto/crypto pairs. eToro users can connect with, learn from, and copy or get copied by other users.

Buy DOGE with eToro today Disclaimer

Source – TradingView

From the 4-hour chart, buyer activity on DOGE increased as the token bottomed below the bearish trendline. A bullish surge followed, pushing the price to break above the trendline. The meme token also broke above the moving averages. A 20-day MA crossover above the 50-day MA supports the upside potential. From a technical perspective, a bullish reversal has been confirmed on DOGE after the breakout.

Buyers will try to take DOGE back to $0.07 after the breakout. However, the ride to $0.07 will be characterized by potential short-term corrections as DOGE is currently overbought.

A retracement towards the breakout zone is an opportunity to buy DOGE. The bullish momentum is strong, but the price is yet to reach the key resistance at $0.07.

Keep updated with our round the clock and in-depth cryptocurrency news

Please be aware that some of the links on this site will direct you to the websites of third parties, some of whom are marketing affiliates and/or business partners of this site and/or its owners, operators and affiliates. We may receive financial compensation from these third parties. Notwithstanding any such relationship, no responsibility is accepted for the conduct of any third party nor the content or functionality of their websites or applications. A hyperlink to or positive reference to or review of a broker or exchange should not be understood to be an endorsement of that broker or exchange’s products or services.

Risk Warning: Investing in digital currencies, stocks, shares and other securities, commodities, currencies and other derivative investment products (e.g. contracts for difference (“CFDs”) is speculative and carries a high level of risk. Each investment is unique and involves unique risks.

CFDs and other derivatives are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how an investment works and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Cryptocurrencies can fluctuate widely in prices and are, therefore, not appropriate for all investors. Trading cryptocurrencies is not supervised by any EU regulatory framework. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Any trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Your capital is at risk.

When trading in stocks your capital is at risk.

Past performance is not an indication of future results. Trading history presented is less than 5 years old unless otherwise stated and may not suffice as a basis for investment decisions. Prices may go down as well as up, prices can fluctuate widely, you may be exposed to currency exchange rate fluctuations and you may lose all of or more than the amount you invest. Investing is not suitable for everyone; ensure that you have fully understood the risks and legalities involved. If you are unsure, seek independent financial, legal, tax and/or accounting advice. This website does not provide investment, financial, legal, tax or accounting advice. Some links are affiliate links. For more information please read our full risk warning and disclaimer.



source