Meta Slams Apple for 'Undercutting Others' With Ad Policy Change – Bloomberg

Bloomberg Wall Street Week, hosted by David Westin, is a reinvention of the iconic Wall Street Week, which aired on PBS for over 30 years and was hosted by late financial journalist Louis Rukeyser. The one-hour program features market and geopolitical discussions with a rotating panel of influential voices including thought leaders, CEOs, policy makers and economists.

Ramon Abbas perfected a simple internet scam that helped him launder millions of dollars, riches he shamelessly flaunted on Instagram. Better known as @Hushpuppi, the young Nigerian became a fixture among the global elite as fashion houses showered him with gifts. But his fame would ultimately be his downfall

Meta Platforms Inc. criticized Apple Inc. for changing its App Store terms to take a portion of social-media advertising revenue, saying the iPhone maker was “undercutting others in the digital economy.”

The policy change, disclosed this week, requires users and advertisers to make an in-app purchase when they pay to “boost” posts in apps like TikTok and Meta’s Instagram. Apple takes a commission of as much as 30% on in-app purchases, meaning a company like Meta would lose a portion of its ad revenue to the iPhone maker.

