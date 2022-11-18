Republic of the Congo Gazettes Decree Specifying Tax Procedures for Upstream Oil Sector – Bloomberg Tax

The Congolese Official Gazette Nov. 2 published Decree No. 2022-1858, specifying tax procedures for the upstream oil sector. The law includes measures specifying: 1) procedures for the imposition of specific and common law taxes, including bonuses, contributions, surface and mining royalties, land taxes, single wage taxes, premises occupancy taxes, social security contributions, corporation taxes, registration taxes, and stamp duties; 2) obligations for the declaration and payment of applicable taxes; 3) procedures for the tax base calculation; 4) applicable tax rates, scope, and taxable events; 5) common law exemptions from taxes, duties, levies, contributions, and fees; 6) various conditions for the …

