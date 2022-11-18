Your Netflix account will be banned if you break these rules – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Your Netflix account is under threat and can be banned if you break these rules. Netflix has recently announced a ban on password sharing features after the video streaming giant lost nearly 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the year 2022. The app was even reported testing a surcharge of $2.99 to the subscribers who share their account passwords with other household members. So if you’re a Netflix subscriber in the UK, you must stop sharing your login credentials with others or your account might be banned. But that’s not the only reason. There are a few more things that might lead Netflix to ban your account. Here are the things that you must stop doing now in order to continue to enjoy binge watching shows on Netflix.

Password sharing has already been banned on Netflix after reporting a massive subscriber drop for the first time in the past ten years. If you do so, your account might not be banned completely but the company might add a surcharge for a second account profile. The feature has already been tested in some countries. But if you keep doing so, it would technically be grounds to ban your account if Netflix people want to.

People have been using VPNs on Netflix for years as it allows users to watch other shows as well by tricking the site into believing that you’re in a different country. However, Netflix allows users to access TV shows and movies that are available in your home country only.

Netflix’s terms clearly says, “You may access the Netflix content primarily within the country in which you have established your account and only in geographic locations where we offer our service and have licensed such content.” Hence, using VPN is a breach of terms and it would technically be grounds to ban you if they want to.

Netflix doesn’t allow users to create their own copies. According to Netflix’s terms “not to archive, reproduce, distribute, modify, display, perform, publish, license, create derivative works from, offer for sale” anything on the platform. “We may terminate or restrict your use of our service if you violate these Terms of Use or are engaged in illegal or fraudulent use of the service.”

