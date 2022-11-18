'Outlander' Fans Won't Stop Freaking Out After Hearing Sam Heughan's Instagram News – Yahoo News

“Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.”

Ever wanted to listen to Sam Heughan‘s voice whenever you wanted? Well, now you can, thanks to his latest exciting project.

A month after the Outlander star released his memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, he took to Instagram to share a big announcement. In collaboration with Audible, the Scottish actor revealed that his new book now has an audio version for fans to listen to any time they wish.

“Waypoints” is available on @audible and will keep you company during the winter months … (Just watch out for 🍄) X,” he wrote on November 16 while sharing a sneak peek clip of it.



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Sam Heughan (@samheughan)

Due to the fact the Men in Kilts host has a massive following on social media, it wasn’t too long before his latest career news got fans talking. Many wished him congratulations and shared how much they loved listening to him read his own book.

“Could life get any better, Sam Heughan reading his book to me? Yes please 😂,” one person exclaimed in the Instagram comments section. “Love the audible book … [knee] deep in it right now and love it!!!” another wrote. “Sam your voice was made for audio. You have been keeping company & warm in the 🚗, 🚇 & 🛌 ❤️🍄❤️‼️” a different person added.

The latest development for Sam’s literary work is just another thing he can add to his list of accomplishments. Just a few weeks earlier, the Sassenach Spirits owner disclosed that Waypoints not only became a New York Times bestseller, but it was the third time he’d been featured on the iconic list. He is also the author of two previous books with his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish, Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other and The Clanlands Almanac: Seasonal Stories from Scotland.

With this news in mind, we’re definitely getting a subscription to Audible ASAP!

You Might Also Like

5 Holiday Foodie Must-Have Gifts from Oprah’s Favorite Things

67 Best Gifts for Women That’ll Make Her Smile

The Best Pillows for Every Type of Sleeper

Introduce some moisture to your skin this winter with these hydrating face masks from Neutrogena, Kiehl's, Drunk Elephant, First Aid Beauty and more.

One reviewer said it leads to an "instant better skin tone."

It's unclear when the 'Today' show anchor will return to air, after Al Roker announced that he's in recovery following an emergency procedure that removed blood clots in his legs and lungs.

The weekend starts off cold but with plenty of sunshine.

Combine James Cameron’s Titanic with an especially unhinged helping of Charlie Brooker’s Black Mirror and the results might look something like Netflix’s 1899. This much-heralded new series from the creators of the streamer’s German-language sci-fi thriller Dark unfolds on an ocean liner waylaid by creepy events while chugging across the Atlantic in the final months of the 19th century. It’s eerie, disconcerting, cold to the touch and, unless you’re sitting bolt upright taking notes, occasionall

Camera crews have been spotted filming the royal couple. Here's what we know about the documentary.

The FBI has officially opened an investigation into the death of Shanquella Robinson, a spokesperson confirmed.

The Canadian actor, 33, posted photos taken by Tom's One-Hour Photo & Lab from a recent party.

"When they're older, they can do whatever the hell they want. I'm excited for that," Reynolds tells PEOPLE

Liz Feldman said that working with Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini on "Dead to Me" taught her that "humanity" is possible in Hollywood.

"You have no f-cking idea how much you have to fight to make people respect you. TAKES YEARS," Vittoria Ceretti wrote on Instagram. "You just get it free by day one."

The hashtag #RipTwitter was trending on the platform on November 17 after a new wave of employee departures.

Jason Momoa is still wearing the traditional Hawaiian malo out and about in Hawaii

She basically shut down the GQ Men of the Year party.

After a wave of resignations, the Twitter CEO sought help to learn more about the platform's "tech stack," or underlying infrastructure

I have no idea why these are so funny, but they just are.View Entire Post ›

"Gen Z learned the word 'toxic' and hasn't stopped since then."View Entire Post ›

Qatar says it will now ban alcohol sales within World Cup stadiums, something it had initially agreed to allow.

Singer Shania Twain stunned fans when she returned to her home country of Canada to close out the Boots & Hearts Music Festival in a youthful mini dress.

TIL Brian McKnight was nominated 17 times and still hasn't won a Grammy. Woof.View Entire Post ›

source