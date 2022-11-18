Terra Luna News: Major Development Can Bolster LUNA's Price – CoinGape

In a piece of vital news related to Terra (LUNA), the “Alliance” module will bring interchain staking to form economic alliances among various blockchains. Alliance is a Cosmos SDK module and therefore can be plugged into the Terra Blockchain which is built on Tendermint, a consensus protocol built for Cosmos.

Alliance is a brand new Cosmos module that allows chains to enable staking of larger chain assets through liquid staking derivatives or LSDs.

On a broad scale, Alliance permits any assets allowed by governance to be delegated to validators in order to take part in block production and governance, including staking assets bridged over an IBC channel (ICS-004).

Stakeholders of various assets receive voting power and block rewards in accordance with a governance-determined ratio. These assets are termed alliance assets.

An economic alliance between chains is created when staking rewards from alliance assets are exchanged for staking rewards from native assets.

In effect, this allows new chains to form economic alliances with larger chains, making the native asset more stable with yields coming in from larger and more liquid assets, and providing holders of larger assets with more avenues to generate staking yield.

Alliance will allow flexible configuration of the reward weight to change over time in order to accommodate each blockchain’s evolving needs.

Project Feather, has been teased by Do Kwon, for some time now. The project aims to make “launching blockchains as easy as a feather” as it still takes a lot of time and money to launch and L1. Feather wants to make it as simple as deploying a smart contract.

Coupling “Alliance” with Feather will help developers launch a new chain by using a simple deployment script and CLI. Validators can listen in to new chains launching via a daemon, and spin up validator and sentry nodes for these chains.

