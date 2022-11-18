Tesla Launches Safety Score v1.2, Adds Trip Breakdown and More – Not a Tesla App

Tesla has updated its Safety Score feature to version 1.2, which adds late-night driving as a factor, among other things.
Since the Safety Score feature launched, Tesla has had a handful of improvements. Version 1.2, however, is the function’s biggest update yet. This update will hopefully address a number of the concerns drivers were having before about how the score was calculated.
Tesla uses the Predicted Collision Formula (PCF) to calculate all of the above factors. This formula predicts how many car accidents may happen per 1 million miles driven.
This new version 1.2 adds features like a visualization of your trip (without location data to protect privacy), Late Night Driving and an increased grace period from three to five seconds.
Here is a list of the changes to Safety Score:
One of the biggest upgrades to version 1.2 is the addition of Late Night Driving. Tesla notes in their blog post that, “Late Night Driving is defined as the number of seconds you spend driving at night (10pm – 4am) divided by the number of seconds you spend driving total in the day.” Although Late Night Driving is capped at 29.3% of your total score.
The reason Tesla has added this as a safety factor is that driving at night can be more dangerous due to reduced visibility, tiredness, and distractions.
According to the National Safety Council, most fatal accidents occur between 4pm and 11:59pm, with Friday, Saturday, and Sunday being the most frequent accident days.
Tesla’s new trip visualization feature in version 1.2 is also a welcomed improvement. Previously, drivers were not given detailed feedback about their drives. Instead, they were just given an adjusted score. Trip visualization will show drivers when their trip started, when Autopilot was engaged/disengaged, the time of the infraction (if any), and when the trip ended.
These insights will hopefully allow drivers to reflect on each drive and correct any aggressive driving in order to receive Full Self-Driving beta.
Although Tesla has launched Safety Score v1.2, some drivers will remain enrolled in the original version. You can see which version you’re enrolled in by scrolling to the bottom of the Safety Score screen.
These Safety Score improvements come at the same time Tesla Insurance launches in Minnesota.
Tesla insurance had been available in 11 states, but today Tesla has added another state to the list.
Tesla Insurance is now officially available in Minnesota, making it the 12th state in the U.S. to support Tesla’s insurance initiative.
Tesla needs to apply and receive approval in each state so it’s a slow and long process, but Tesla has been making good progress since it first added California in 2019.
Although Tesla Insurance usually offers lower rates, two states are about to see a significant rate increase. According to Coverager, a go-to source for insurance information, Tesla General Insurance, the carmaker’s subsidiary insurance carrier, is requesting a 30% rate increase in Maryland and a 24.5% rate increase in Oregon. Tesla’s insurance initially pegged rates at 30% less, meaning this move could remove the discount for safe drivers.
However, that might not be the case. Insurance premiums in those states have been on a steady rise. Tesla addressed the reasons behind the increases, “Based on competitor rate activity and the inflationary environment that has persisted since our initial submission, we are proposing to target a higher rate level than originally submitted. The revised target rate level is still well within competitor rate levels that have been on-leveled to their most recent indicated rate.”
There are 1,508 policyholders in Maryland who got access to Tesla insurance in July. In addition, 937 drivers have gotten a policy with Tesla since it started in that state in April. Tesla Insurance is also available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Ohio, Texas, Utah, Virginia and now Minnesota.
The news comes while plans to expand Tesla insurance to Florida continue to be delayed. Originally, Tesla owners were told the company’s insurance would be available on October 20, 2022. But, according to a letter posted on Reddit, the state was looking for more information from the company just before the launch. Tesla responded on November 10, and it seems the rates the company first believed it would be able to offer must increase for reasons similar to Oregon and Maryland. Tesla has just released an updated telematics model for some states, including Florida. That is the Safety Score tool.
It’s the safety score that makes Tesla insurance unique. While companies charge higher premiums for luxury cars, Tesla has kept rates low by monitoring the driver’s safety score. The program is looking for Forward Collision Warnings, Hard Braking, Aggressive Turning, Unsafe Following, Forced Autopilot Disengagement and now Late Night Driving. It combines the factors to provide an overall safety score, which reflects how much the Tesla driver is paying for insurance.
It’s believed that even with the increases, Tesla will still be the most affordable provider as competition is raising rates. The real question may be which state will see similar hikes and when.
According to a report from Teslarati, Tesla could offer a new entry-level configuration of the Model Y for the 2023 model year. Tesla is reportedly preparing to offer a Standard Range All-Wheel Drive Model Y with 4680 batteries produced at Gigafactory Texas. The new version of the 2023 Model Y received approval from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
The EPA added three Certificates of Conformity for the 2023 Model Y to their database. The new versions approved by the EPA were:
The EPA documents show that Tesla applied for approval of these Model Y configurations on September 30 and received Certificates of Conformity on October 19. The agency has yet to release range ratings for the three new versions.
In April, Tesla built Standard Range All-Wheel-Drive Model Ys at Gigafactory Texas, exclusively available to employees because the production of this configuration was battery-constrained. The vehicle had 279 miles (449km) but was sold for around $60,000, a steep price for the range offered.
Tesla built this exclusive Model Y with the highly-anticipated 4680 cells. Employees including Tesla’s Senior VP of Powertrain, Drew Baglino drives a 4680 Model Y.
Shortly after being released the 4680 Model Y was tested by The Kilowatts and they were able to test the charging rate of the vehicle. The results were impressive with the vehicle charging 270 miles in 52 minutes.
Tesla is building 4680-equipped Model Ys at Gigafactory Texas but mainly delivers 2170-equipped Model Ys to customers as the 4680 battery program has yet to fully ramp up.
Large-scale production of Tesla’s 4680 cells could begin by the end of the year. President and CEO of Panasonic, Kazuo Tadanobu, said that Tesla’s 4680 cells will enter mass production in Japan in May 2023. In preparation for mass production in 2023, Tesla has worked closely with suppliers like Panasonic to develop prototypes. This also aligns with Cybertruck production timelines, which is expected to begin production in mid-2023 and enter mass production at the end of 2023.
View the release notes for the upcoming version 2022.40.7.
If you use the quick, three-blink turn signals to change lanes, then you may have come across this slight annoyance.
The on screen animation of your car's environment will change. The computer vision generated road that the car is driv…
View all known voice commands for your Tesla.
