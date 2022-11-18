GMC Sierra EV Denali Teased, Debuts October 20th – CarScoops

We haven’t heard much about the GMC Sierra EV Denali lately, but the company has confirmed the truck will be unveiled on October 20th at 5 PM ET.



Set to mark the brand’s second foray into the world of electric pickups, the Sierra EV Denali will have a streamlined front fascia with a fully enclosed grille that features illuminated GMC badging. Designers also gave the truck 7-shaped LED daytime running lights and low-mounted headlights that illuminate in a choreographed fashion.

Elsewhere, we can see a panoramic glass roof and slender LED taillights with a black surround. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of the cabin, which sports perforated leather seats and Denali embroidery on the headrests.

Driven: The 1,000 HP GMC Hummer EV Pickup Is Wonderfully Ridiculous

GMC is keeping details under wraps, but the model should echo the Chevrolet Silverado EV. As a result, we can expect a lockable and weatherproof frunk known as an eTrunk. The truck could also have a 5’ 11” (1,803 mm) bed with an available Multi-Flex Midgate, which recalls the one used on the Chevrolet Avalanche.

Inside, the Sierra EV Denali could be equipped with an 11-inch digital instrument cluster and a 17-inch infotainment system. We can also expect wood trim as well as heated and ventilated front seats as the pickup is focused on luxury.

Specifications remain unconfirmed, but the truck will likely have a dual-motor all-wheel drive system with 664 hp (495 kW / 673 PS) and 780+ lb-ft (1,056+ Nm) of torque. We can also expect approximately 400 miles (644 km) of range and a Watts to Freedom mode that allows for a 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time of less than 4.5 seconds.

Full details will be released on Thursday, but the teaser confirms there will be multiple variants including a Sierra EV Denali Edition 1. The launch edition will arrive in early 2024 and be followed by the regular Sierra EV Denali in the spring of 2024.

The Mazda RX-7 is tipped to now produce between 850 hp and 1,000 hp.

The Ford Ranger’s Flexible Rack System can be operated by one person and supports up to 80 kg.

The dealership group paid a $9.8 million to settle a connected lawsuit and that money is now going to affected consumers.

From the Porsche 911 Dakar, to the Drako Dragon, there was no shortage of neat stuff at the 2022 LA Auto Show.

Lamborghini will officially reveal the off-road orientated Huracan Sterrato on Nov 30.

GM boss Mark Reuss made a reference to what may be the twin-turbo Corvette ZR1 and the 1,000 HP ZORA.

The Porsche Boxster is an enthusiast favorite, but will fans be willing to go electric?.

The recall impacts Ram 2500 and 3500 diesel models in the U.S, Canada, and around the world.

The new Japan Mobility Show kicks off in October of 2023.

97% of Flying Spur customers order the Flying B.

source