FTX Collapse: Why the fall of Sam Bankman-Fried Will Change the Future of Crypto – Bloomberg

Ivory Coast Caps Pasta, Meat, Milk Prices to Fight Inflation

Slow to the EV Game, Foreign Car JVs in China Face Bleak Future

Gamers Seek Fame, Riches in World’s Next Esports Hub India

SoftBank Partner Saurabh Jalan, Who Sits on WeWork Board, Exits

Twitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will Decay

Musk Starts Twitter Poll on Reinstating Ex-President Trump

Summers Warns Very Risky for US to Aim at ‘Tearing China Down’

Malaysia Latest: Voting Begins as Surveys Show Anwar Taking Lead

Grindr’s Biggest Investors Are Billionaires on Stock Surge

Reselling Taylor Swift Tickets? You’re Going To Have To Pay Taxes

The US Is Unlikely to Score Many Goals in the World Cup — You Can Bet on It

These 10 Artworks Total $958 Million in Unprecedented November Sales

Whoever Tweets Last, Don’t Forget to Turn Off the Lights

Crypto’s Coffin Is Not Quite Nailed Shut Yet

The UK Already Has a Nasty Wealth Tax

Sears Limps Through What Could Be Its Final Holiday Season

Why Europe’s €2.75 Trillion Renovation Wave Is Falling Flat

A Nation in the Crosshairs of Climate Change Is Ready to Get Rich on Oil

Pay Gap at Nike Persisted After Changes, Lawsuit Alleges

Lawsuit Filed Against FDA to Block Access to Abortion Pill

California Utility Warns of Potential Shutoffs Due to Fire Risk

Slow to the EV Game, Foreign Car JVs in China Face Bleak Future

Maya Lin on Art, Architecture, Landscape and Memory

A New Gallery Hopes to Rival the Louvre, the Tate — and Sydney’s Beaches

New York Cannabis Farms Have $750 Million of Weed — and Nowhere to Sell It

GOP’s Hawley Wants Democrats’ Emails as FTX Collapse Turns Political

Crypto Traders in US Surged 149% to 2.3 Million as Pandemic Hit

Sam Bankman-Fried’s Island Haven Is Drawing Scrutiny After FTX Demise

The FTX Token FTT Price Live Data on the Binance cryptocurrency exchange website.



If crypto doesn’t die, it’s going to look a lot different from here on out.

That might sound extreme. But if you haven’t been following along ⁠— many of our readers don’t invest in digital assets ⁠— the past week was “one of the darkest in the history of cryptocurrency.” The existential drama stems from the spectacular collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire.

source