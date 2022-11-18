Samsung sets up G-STAR 2022 event's largest booth ever to showcase its gaming products – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile

Samsung joined the G-STAR 2022 event, which is the largest gaming fair in South Korea, on November 17, 2022, at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Center (BEXCO). To mark its presence, Samsung Electronics has set up the largest booth ever, measuring 357 square meters, at the G-STAR 2022 event.

In this exhibition booth, Samsung showcased its products and offer experience-oriented content, from product installation to gameplay, to directly engage with gamers. Samsung will show game-optimized SSDs, including the 990 PRO, 990 PRO with Heatsink, and T7 Shield.

The 990 PRO and 990 PRO with Heatsink are the company’s high-performance SSDs that are designed to handle graphic-intensive tasks such as gaming. They are also optimized to produce faster load times on PC and consoles for a more immersive gameplay experience. Speaking of the T7 Shield, it is a portable SSD to provides high-definition video recording without compromising performance.

Samsung’s exhibition booth will have three experience zones, Game Play Zone, Entertainment Zone, and Class and Event Zone. Gamers can visit these zones and get first-hand experience with Samsung SSDs. In the Game Play Zone, visitors can enjoy playing SEGA Sonic Frontiers on 990 PRO and 990 PRO with Heatsink.

There will be a separate Galaxy Store booth where visitors can play on-demand games, such as Cookie Run, Genshin Impact, and Civilization, on their Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. They also stand a chance to win a wide array of giveaways. There will be attractive discount coupons and gift cards for game purchases, along with a gaming event with a chance to win a Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

During the fair, Samsung is showcasing approximately 350 gaming monitors. This includes the brilliant Odyssey Ark and Odyssey Neo G7 at booths prepared by various partner game companies such as Neowiz, Nexon, Inven, and Krafton. To know more about the event, you can visit here.

