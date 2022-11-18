Apple seeds sixth iOS 16, iPadOS 16 developer betas – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.

Apple has reached the sixth beta round, providing developers fresh new builds of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 for testing.

The latest builds can be downloaded by developers in the beta-testing scheme via the Apple Developer Center, or as an over-the-air update for hardware already using earlier beta builds. A public beta version of the releases is expected to start arriving soon, and will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program website.

Apple brought out the fifth developer betas on August 8. The fourth developer betas for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 landed on July 27, following the third from July 6, and the second round from June 22.

The first arrived after the WWDC keynote on June 6. Final public versions are anticipated to ship in the fall.

The sixth build for iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 is build number 20A5349b, replacing the fifth build, 20A5339d.

The feature changes in iOS 16 start with a new Lock Screen that’s highly customizable, along with updates to Focus Modes, improvements to Photos, Messages editing, and SharePlay, improved device intelligence, enhanced controller support, Apple Pay Later, and other elements.

Apple’s improvements to iPadOS 16 include the introduction of Stage Manager for some iPad Pro models to better handle app windows on multiple displays, along with many iOS 16 changes.

For the fifth beta, Apple brought back the battery percentage indicator, which got a lot of social traction. That beta also had a new Lock Screen music visualizer, an audio tone for locating the Apple Watch, screenshot changes, and alterations to Music for Dolby Atmos and Lossless Audio indicators.

The fourth beta of iOS 16 included changes ranging from reducing the unsend-message time to just two minutes, displaying a log of changes for edited Messages communications, Lock Screen refinements, to new wallpapers and an ActivityKit API.

The third beta added a Lockdown mode that disabled various commonly-exploited aspects, one intended for use by activists, journalists, and government officials who may become targets of hacking. Apple also included the first implementation of the shared Photos library, tweaks to the Lock Screen, and changes to Stage Manager.

AppleInsider, and Apple itself, strongly recommend users don’t install the betas on to “mission-critical” or primary devices, as there is the remote possibility of data loss or other issues. Instead, testers should install betas onto secondary or non-essential devices, and to make sure there are sufficient backups of important data before updating.

Find any changes in the new betas? Reach out to us on Twitter at @AppleInsider or @Andrew_OSU, or send Andrew an email at [email protected].

These look like release candidates.

I’m really looking forward to both of these. Can’t wait for September.

I am loving my battery percentage indicator

New public beta of iOS 16 is available for download, however doesn’t say the version.

Apple unveiled the second generation of the Apple Watch SE at Wednesday's "Far Out" event. Here's how it compares to its predecessor.

Apple has officially released the ability to get in touch with emergency services by texting via satellite on iPhone 14. Here's how the service works and how you can test it yourself.

Users will have the option to toggle off the wallpaper or notifications for the iPhone 14 Pro always-on display in iOS 16.2.

Belkin introduced the world's first — and only — Apple-certified MagSafe car charger, but while it certainly delivers on speed, its connection method and price may give users pause.

The second developer beta of iOS 16.2 has been released. We go hands on with all the new changes this time around.

Modern portable power stations should meet some minimum requirements for consideration, and the Goal Zero Yeti 1000X struggles to meet any.

The AirVersa Purelle air purifier touts exclusive support for Apple HomeKit and benefits from its unique support for Thread connectivity.

Accessory maker Ampere is out with a new magnetic charging puck for your Apple Watch that is both durable and fast, making it a great companion for travel.

If you're craving a more natural writing and drawing experience on iPad, nothing will get you closer than Paperlike 2.1.

The LGear two-in-one charging stand can charge compatible iPhones quickly, but AirPods too slowly.

