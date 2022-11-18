Apple Will Comply With iPhone USB-C Charger Law, Executive Says – Bloomberg

Australia Says UK Trade Deal to Be Settled in Early 2023
Mark Gurman
Apple Inc. will need to comply with a European Union law to switch the iPhone to a USB-C charger, marketing chief Greg Joswiak said on Tuesday.
Joswiak said that the company will comply as it does with other laws. He declined to specify when the iPhone may get the charger to replace Lightning. He made the comments at a Wall Street Journal conference in Laguna Beach, California.
