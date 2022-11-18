Here's Why Dogecoin Just Dropped – The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More

Dogecoin (DOGE -1.69%) is trading down about 15% at nearly $0.22 as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. With its price down close to $0.20, the cryptocurrency is a long way from the $1 level many believers were hoping for as the price skyrocketed over the first several months of 2021.

There were two items of news on the cryptocurrency front this morning. The big news is the ongoing campaign China’s government is waging against Bitcoin (BTC -1.13%). The People’s Republic of China (PRC) has been cracking down on Bitcoin miners, driving Bitcoin’s price to a level about 50% off its 2021 highs. And now China’s PRC-controlled central bank has ordered Chinese banks and payment processors like Ant Group’s Alipay to help throttle cryptocurrency trading, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Image source: Getty Images.

Other news on the cryptocurrency front today was that MicroStrategy (MSTR -2.16%) continued piling more Bitcoin onto its balance sheet. But after adding almost $500 million of the digital currency to value its holdings to over $3 billion, the support isn’t helping boost cryptocurrency prices. Bitcoin is also down more than 8% today to a two-week low.

China’s crackdown on Bitcoin mining accelerated this weekend, with reports that many mines in the province of Sichuan were shut down. That means about 90% of the country’s Bitcoin mining capacity is halted, according to CNBC.

Shuttering Bitcoin mining and an overall crackdown on cryptocurrency trading in China is having ripple effects on other digital currencies like Dogecoin. The campaign to eliminate a use case on cryptocurrencies is why Dogecoin’s value is dropping today.

Howard Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool recommends MicroStrategy. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

*Average returns of all recommendations since inception. Cost basis and return based on previous market day close.

Market-beating stocks from our award-winning analyst team.

Calculated by average return of all stock recommendations since inception of the Stock Advisor service in February of 2002. Returns as of 11/19/2022.

Discounted offers are only available to new members. Stock Advisor list price is $199 per year.

Calculated by Time-Weighted Return since 2002. Volatility profiles based on trailing-three-year calculations of the standard deviation of service investment returns.

Invest better with The Motley Fool. Get stock recommendations, portfolio guidance, and more from The Motley Fool’s premium services.

Making the world smarter, happier, and richer.

Market data powered by Xignite.

source