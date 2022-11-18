Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2022 – GOBankingRates

Banking

Learn

Savings Accounts

Checking Accounts

Certificate of Deposit

Money Market Accounts

Credit Unions

Loans

Interest Rates

Reviews

Get Started

Best Savings Accounts

Best Checking Accounts

Best CD Rates

Best Money Market Accounts

Best National Banks

Best Online Banks

Best Regional Banks

Best Credit Unions

Best Bank Promotions

Find The Best Bank For You

Investing

Learn

Stocks

Bonds

Cryptocurrency

Brokerages

Funds

Real Estate

Your Strategy

Reviews

Get Started

Best Online Brokerages

Best Investing Apps

Best Mutual Funds

Best Stocks for Beginners

Best Robo-Advisors

Cheap Stocks to Buy New

Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now

Next Big Cryptocurrency

Find The Best Bank For You

Retirement

Learn

401k

IRAs

Social Security

Annuities

Savings Advice

Get Started

Best IRA Providers

Best Roth IRA Providers

Best 401k Companies

Best 401k Plans

Retire Early

Best Online Banks

Best Regional Banks

Best Credit Unions

Best Bank Promotions

Retirement at Any Age

Retirement at Any Age

Credit Cards

Learn

News & Advice

Rewards

Retail

Business

Reviews

Get Started

Best Credit Cards 2023

Best Reward Credit Cards

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

Best Cash Back Credit Cards

Critics’ Choice Credit Cards

Best Travel Credit Cards

Best Airline Credit Cards

Check Credit

Raise Credit

Repair Credit

Find The Best Card For You

Live Richer™

Learn

Saving Money

Money

Shopping

Budgeting

Home Tips

Side Gigs

Net Worth

Financial Planning

Taxes

Travel

Get Started

Create a Budget

Tackle Debt

Know Your Net Worth

Find a Side Job

Your Money Champion

Pay off Your Mortgage

Live Richer Podcast

Find The Best Bank For You

Trending

Trending Topics

News & Events

Crypto on the Go

Travel Rich

Filing Taxes 2022

Back to School Finances

GEN Z: The Future of Finances

Small Business Spotlight

Financially Savvy Female

Economy Explained

Top Money Experts

Retirement at Any Age

Holiday Spending Guide

GOBankingRates Newsletters

Retirement at Any Age

Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all available deposit, investment, loan or credit products.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency that began as an entertaining joke but has since gone on to see massive gains — and losses. The coin dates back to 2013, when it was first developed by software engineers Jackson Palmer and Billy Marcus.

See: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

The pair named their coin after a comical misspelling of the word “dog” used in memes featuring images of shiba inu dogs. Despite the joke status, the coin grew to an all-time high of $0.7376 on May 8, 2021. There are many questions about its future value. Can dogecoin reach $1,000 by 2025? Will dogecoin crash? Here is a look at how the price may develop.

As of Oct. 25, 2022, dogecoin sits at $0.06282. That’s a far cry from its all-time high of about $0.74 in May 2021. While there have been minor recoveries along the way, the price has continued to drop throughout 2022.

Despite the drop, dogecoin can still be seen as a success story. The coin first breached the one-cent mark in January 2021, years after its introduction. Anyone who bought at that moment is still up more than 528% on their initial investment as of Oct. 25, 2022. Those who bought then and sold at the top gained more than 7,000%. The coin traded under $0.01 for years, so some could have made even greater profits.

Dogecoin is still the 10th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, at $8.33 billion, as of Oct. 25.

One of the most important things to know about dogecoin is its entanglement with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Dogecoin’s price action has a history of following Musk’s input on Twitter, with the major growth leading up to the all-time high corresponding with his stated support for the coin.

Similarly, a major price drop happened during Musk’s May 2021 appearance on the comedy sketch show “Saturday Night Live.” When Musk made an apparently satiric comment referring to dogecoin as a “hustle,” the price dropped 24% in a span of 24 hours, falling to as low as 76% below its May high.

Some traders believe that the link between Musk and dogecoin is as strong as ever, as initial reports of his acquisition of Twitter spurred minor spikes in the coin’s price. This trend continued with a major spike on April 25, 2022, when Twitter accepted Musk’s bid to acquire the company.

Dogecoin saw a considerable drop from its Twitter-correlated spikes, losing approximately half its value between April 26 and May 12. This came as cryptocurrencies across the board crashed and lost significant value, though, and may not reflect specifically on dogecoin.

The 24-hour trading volume was up over 80% the price was up over 5% on Oct. 25 due to rumors that Elon Musk might close on his purchase of Twitter in the coming days and enable doge payments on the platform. While speculation about the sale is not unfounded, doge’s future as a payment currency on Twitter could be wishful thinking — yet, as in the past, that’s all it takes to drive dogecoin prices up.

Dogecoin is different from bitcoin and many other cryptocurrencies in a few key ways. For one thing, there isn’t a finite cap on the number of dogecoins that can be produced. Bitcoin does have such a cap, and its relative scarcity plays a role in its widespread use as a speculative investment.

Dogecoin is intended to be less of an investment opportunity and more of an actual currency. The coin originally acted as a means of rewarding users on social media and other platforms. The practical use of dogecoin as a currency could limit its potential growth as a speculative investment but could also lend it stability.

Cryptocurrency markets are volatile and difficult to predict, with the turbulence of May 2022 being a key example. However, there are some who still have an optimistic outlook for dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies.

One of those optimistic predictions comes from noted cryptocurrency advocate Roger Ver. Ver is well known for his public support for a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including dogecoin. He provided some insight into his dogecoin outlook earlier this year.

Ver placed dogecoin among his top three contenders for emerging dominant cryptocurrencies, alongside litecoin and bitcoin cash. He specifically pointed out dogecoin’s advantages in both transaction costs and reliability as the reasons he favors the currency.

Changelly predicts a maximum price of about $0.11 for dogecoin in 2023, with an average just under $0.10. Coin Price Forecast is a little less optimistic but still bullish, with a predicted price of $0.076 for DOGE at the end of 2023.

The further out you try to predict prices for crypto, the less accurate they become. However, Changelly offers a maximum price prediction of about $0.49 for dogecoin in 2027. Coin Price Forecast is again less optimistic but still positive in the long-run, with a prediction of just over $0.11 per dogecoin by the end of 2027.

Dogecoin is already a major contender as the 10th-ranked cryptocurrency by market cap as of Oct. 25. However, its $8.33 billion market cap is much lower than that of the current dominant cryptocurrency, bitcoin, at almost $385 billion as of the same date. Bitcoin makes up 39.7% of the current crypto market, with ethereum following at 18.49%. So how much could dogecoin be worth if it were to become a dominant cryptocurrency?

If dogecoin were to truly become a dominant cryptocurrency and match ethereum’s market cap, it would have a price of around $1.35. If it were to overtake bitcoin, it could have a price of $2.92.

These prices show potential for growth but are also a sign of where the limit could lie. Can dogecoin ever reach $100? Probably not. Can dogecoin reach $10 this year? Also unlikely. What will dogecoin be worth by 2023? It’s hard to say.

In a world where dogecoin becomes a leading cryptocurrency, investors could see today’s investment increase by over 4,500%.

Of course, not all cryptocurrencies are success stories. One recent example highlights just how poorly things can go for once-successful cryptocurrencies. Between May 5 and May 12, issues with the stablecoin terra caused the associated cryptocurrency LUNA to fall from $83 to practically nothing. Its all-time high was $119.02.

This example shows that with cryptocurrencies, no one can tell just how low the bottom will be. Despite positive dogecoin price predictions from some, there’s always a risk that prices could plummet.

Many investors have profited from investing in dogecoin, but its future — and the future of all cryptocurrencies — remains uncertain. While there could be more gains on the horizon, any investor should evaluate cryptocurrencies very carefully and invest cautiously.

John Csiszar and Daria Uhlig contributed to the reporting for this article.

Data is accurate as of Oct. 25, 2022, and is subject to change.

Our in-house research team and on-site financial experts work together to create content that’s accurate, impartial, and up to date. We fact-check every single statistic, quote and fact using trusted primary resources to make sure the information we provide is correct. You can learn more about GOBankingRates’ processes and standards in our editorial policy.

Share This Article:

Sponsored Links by Zergnet

Every day, get fresh ideas on how to save and make money and achieve your financial goals.

Advertiser Disclosure: Many of the offers appearing on this site are from advertisers from which this website receives compensation for being listed here. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site (including, for example, the order in which they appear). These offers do not represent all available deposit, investment, loan or credit products.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.

source