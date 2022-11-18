Apple iPhone 14 UK release date, specs and UK price revealed – RadioTimes

The iPhone 14 and its new big brother, the iPhone 14 Plus, have arrived. Here's what you need to know about Apple's new smartphone.
The iPhone 14 is here. Apple revealed it alongside the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at its 'Far Out' live stream event last week.
The iPhone wasn't the only new Apple products released either, it was announced alongside new AirPods Pro, a new Apple Watch Ultra and an Apple Watch 8 release date.
The new iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display, an improved camera set-up, crash detection and new colours to choose from.
The iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are all on general sale and available now, as of today, 16th September 2022. This follows a short week-long pre-order period, as per Apple tradition.
The iPhone 14 Plus will be available at the later date of 7th October 2022.
The iPhone 14 has a starting price of £849, a little more expensive than the £779 of its predecessor, the iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 is the most affordable iPhone 14 model, with the iPhone 14 Plus having a starting price of £949.
Here are the new iPhone 14's key specs:
Apple has kept the nostalgic squared design of the iPhone 13 for its successor, the iPhone 14.
The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a larger 6.7-inch display.
The iPhone 14 will be available in five colours; (PRODUCT) RED, starlight, black, purple and a new blue.
The lightning port remains, along with the notch at the top of the screen.
The iPhone 14 has a new front camera with autofocus, a new 12MP main camera and an ultra-wide camera.
The new iPhone comes with a range of camera modes including new action and cinematic modes for video.
The iPhone 14 is on sale now and we've been hunting down the best bundles and deals to help you save on Apple's latest phone.
Of course, it's brand new, so there aren't huge savings to make yet. However there are some bundles and some competitive prices worth noting.
Buy iPhone 14 from £34 per month and £0 up-front at Sky Mobile [contract]
Buy iPhone 14 from £56 per month with £70 up-front at EE [contract]
Buy iPhone 14 from £849 at John Lewis
Buy iPhone 14 from £849 at Amazon
Buy iPhone 14 from £849 at Currys
If you want to get your hands on a new iPhone but you can't wait for the latest model, then it's worth sizing up the best deals on the iPhone 13.
Looking for a new contract? Some of the best offers include getting the iPhone 13 from £24 a month at Sky Mobile and the iPhone 13 Pro from £35 a month at Carphone Warehouse.
We've also collated some of the very best SIM-free deals available right now on the Pro, Pro Max, standard and mini models, plus the latest prices on the iPhone SE.
