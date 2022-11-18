Have P.E Nation's glamour couple split? Claire and Tim Tregoning's Instagram silence – Daily Mail

By Charlotte Karp For Daily Mail Australia

Timothy Tregoning is pictured after pleading guilty to drug possession

Rumours are swirling that P.E Nation co-founder Claire Tregoning and her husband have quietly split – as he’s caught with cocaine and they delete each other from Instagram.

The activewear mogul, 42, and Timothy Tregoning, 40, have spent most of their marriage renovating the family home in Avalon, in Sydney’s northern beaches, and raising their two children.

From relaxing family weekends to lavish trips away, the businesswoman was constantly tagging her cinematographer husband in Instagram posts with their kids, wearing P.E Nation gear.

She even shared one particularly intimate bedroom picture with the caption ‘Lover’ with her 19,000 followers.

On Father’s Day last year, Mrs Tregoning posted an image of her husband and kids eating croissants together on the deck of their $1.2million renovated ‘shack’ – gushing about how he’s a ‘beautiful chaotic loving dad’ to their ‘crazy cubs’.

‘The love you shower our crazy cubs in is endless. Your journey and growth as a father has been an inspiring one to watch. We love you,’ she wrote. It was the last time he featured on her feed.

Since then, Mrs Tregoning has been on holidays to Tasmania and Los Angeles, a ski trip to New Zealand, and two jaunts to London – splashing her getaways on Instagram, tagging friends and family members each time.

Claire and Tim Tregoning may have quietly parted ways after more than a decade together. They have two kids, age eight and nine

On Father’s Day last year, Mrs Tregoning posted a photo on Instagram (pictured) gushing about what a great dad her husband is

Her husband, however, has been notably absent from her feed.

In fact, they pair no longer follow each other on Instagram at all.

Mrs Tregoning, who has been in London with P.E. Nation co-founded Pip Edwards over the past few weeks, did not respond to questions about her suspected separation when contacted by Daily Mail Australia.

The same question was put to Tregoning, who didn’t deny the rumour.

When responding to a Daily Mail Australia reporter, he said: ‘Keep working babe, you’ve got a long way to go.’

Little more than a year after the Father’s Day post, on September 30, Tregoning was arrested in Bondi when police found him with two resealable bags of cocaine.

He pleaded guilty to drug possession in Waverley Local Court on Tuesday and will be sentenced in January.

Tim Tregoning is pictured in Sydney on Wednesday (left and right) – puffing on a cigarette while drinking coffee and talking on the phone

Pictured: Tregoning in his $100,000 Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday – one day after being found guilty of possessing cocaine

On Wednesday, he was spotted for the first time since his cocaine shame was made public – driving his Mercedes-Benz G-class vehicle, worth more than $100,000, at a Sydney beach suburb.

Tregoning, wearing ripped jeans, tie-dyed shirt, a matching string of beads around his neck and purple baseball cap, got out of the car with his takeaway coffee and wandered around barefoot, puffing on a cigarette and talking on his phone.

Claire Tregoning (pictured, right) is seen with good friend and P.E Nation business partner Pip Edwards (left) at Australian Fashion week in 2022

In December 2020, Mrs Tregoning uploaded an unusually intimate photo of her and her husband with the caption ‘lover’

Mrs Tregoning often posted social media selfies with her husband (pictured) prior to September 5 last year

The post joined a series of social media photos of her husband carrying luggage for her during a weekend minibreak, eating ice-cream with their kids, and posing with her in a Sunday afternoon selfie.

She also boasted about his talents as a cinematographer on more than one occasion, telling her followers how proud she was of his achievements.

Tregoning, on the other hand, largely uses his own Instagram profile to posts photos of his work, with little to no pictures of his family.

Ms Edwards and Mrs Tregoning’s fitness empire began as an online store, but demand for activewear boomed throughout the pandemic.

The business expanded in May this year to include a brick-and-mortar shopfront in The Galeries on Sydney’s George Street.

However, Daily Mail Australia revealed just two weeks ago that the cult brand suddenly axed at least four staff members company’s headquarters in Alexandria, inner-Sydney.

The P.E nation co-founder once shared a photo of her husband (pictured) carrying her luggage during a weekend away

P.E Nation at the 2021 Australian Open: Claire Tregoning is pictured right, next to her husband Tim. Pip Edwards is on the left

A source said the company spent a lot of money opening the George Street store, but it wasn’t as profitable as it was hoped.

Retail workers were told about the exodus but were largely kept in the dark about what was going on at P.E Nation HQ.

The reshuffle took place on the day the business launched a collaboration with fitness guru Kayla Itsines.

Days later, the two founders embarked on a business trip to London to meet up with the likes of former foreign minister and fashionista Julie Bishop.

Ms Bishop has since posted photos of the three of them together in London, with the caption: ‘So excited to promote our Aussie fashion designers in London this week.’

Mrs Tregoning and Ms Edwards have been posting images of photoshoots, launch parties and workout sessions on their Instagram profiles.

The Tregoning’s have been together for at least a decade and live in a renovated $1.2million fibro ‘shack’ in Avalon, in Sydney’s northern beaches, with their two children, age nine and eight.

Tregoning is a cinematographer who has been involved with a range of high-profile productions since 2012, including a Netflix series.

He was notably involved in Snow White and the Huntsman starring Chris Hemsworth, along with Australian TV series Puberty Blues, and commercials for Audi, NRMA and Qantas.

But his life started making headlines in 2016 when his activewear mogul wife launched athleisure brand P.E Nation with Pip Edwards.

Their fitness empire began as an online store, but demand for activewear boomed throughout the pandemic, and the business expanded in May this year to include a brick-and-mortar shopfront in The Galeries on Sydney’s George Street.







