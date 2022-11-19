EverEarn Ethereum Blockchain Public Presale With USDC Rewards – Press release Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

PRESS RELEASE. As if the cryptoverse needed more reasons for people to be fearful, both FTX and BlockFi rocked cryptocurrency blockchains and investors alike, sending prices spiraling, blockchains congesting, and investors hunkering down for more ‘crypto-winter’.

But amidst this uncertainty, crypto investors now risk missing out on opportunities while becoming stuck in fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD).

The EverEarn coin ($EARN) launched on the Binance Smart Chain (BNB) blockchain platform in January 2022 with a simple goal; to show that a new startup cryptocurrency can be run like a business from the beginning, without any false hype or empty promises, while providing increased passive stablecoin (BUSD) payouts, and continue to grow, evolve and expand.

EverEarn Growth While Others are Fearful

Despite recent events, and the global downtrend for the past 8 months, EverEarn has paid out over $2 million in BUSD stablecoin back to holders. The team has maintained daily community voice chats since launch, and a monthly community address. The EverEarn team is now bringing this ‘stick to it’ community mentality and commitment to the Ethereum blockchain and is doing so in a big way.

Ethereum With a Bang

The EverEarn team has amassed almost 60 social media influencers with over 2 million followers along with forming marketing arrangements and development partnerships with EY Studios, Brave Browser, Bitcoin.com, ‘Rug Free Coins’, ‘Mike Tha Investor’, ‘What Coin Talk’, and ‘Crypto Atlas’. Marketing and advertising is being pushed out to millions ahead of the EverEarn Public Presale starting on Nov. 18, 2022 @ 8am EST / 1pm UTC on well reputed UniCrypt Launchpad. https://app.unicrypt.network/amm/uni-v2/ilo/0xB41f93AAF46901d4A6b67791D4723c1388Dcbf3E

But the team hasn’t stopped there; they’ve already obtained two separate audits from ‘Rug Free Coins’ and ‘Solid Proof’, as well as completing two separate identity confirmations (Veriff and iDenfy), along with a FULL TEAM identity confirmation through Veriff.

Multiple Blockchains + Stablecoin Rewards

With the launch to Ethereum (and expected launch to Polygon in December 2022), EverEarn will be providing holders with high ratio stablecoin rewards across multiple blockchains;

All project wallets are blacklisted within the solidity contract, and all future-use tokens are locked within trusted 3rd party launchpad platforms.

During the first 4 weeks of the $EARN ETH launch, ‘diamond hand holders’ (those who do not sell), will earn a chance to split all the stablecoin (BUSD/USDC) amassed within promotion wallets specifically meant to reward those who hold long term.

