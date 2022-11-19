When is 'The Menu' Coming To Disney Plus & Hulu? – Disney Plus Informer

The latest movie from Searchlight Pictures, ”The Menu”, is hitting theatres in the US, Canada and other regions on November 18, 2022. If you’re planning on skipping theaters for this one, or if you can’t wait to rewatch, you might be wondering if and when “The Menu” will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu. Read on for the details!

We’ll cut right to the chase and let you know that Disney hasn’t announced if or when “The Menu” will be coming to Disney+.

However, we fully expected that “The Menu” will be coming to Disney+ Internationally in many regions such as the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and more.

Canada:

Assuming that “The Menu” follows a similar release strategy to other 20th Century Studios movies, we expect to see “The Menu” arrive on Disney+ in late December or the first half of January.

UK, Ireland, Australia:

Assuming that “The Menu” follows a similar release strategy to other 20th Century Studios movies, we expect to see “The Menu” arrive on Disney+ towards the end of December or the first half of January.

We’ll be sure to let you know the moment we have an official “Barbarian” release date.

n the United States, the movie might arrive on Hulu… potentially.

We know that “The Menu” will be released on HBO Max. This is due to a 10-year deal signed between Disney and WarnerMedia, which expires at the end of 2022. However, Disney and WarnerMedia signed a deal to share streaming rights with Disney+ and Hulu through 2022, including select 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures film titles.

Assuming that “The Menu” is one of the selected movies under this temporary deal, we could see “Barbarian” arrive on Hulu sometime in late December or the first half of January.

We’ll let you know when we have an official “The Menu” release date.

The Menu will not be on Netflix. As the movie is distributed by Searchlight Pictures, it therefore falls under the Disney umbrella. However, the movie will arrive on HBO Max due to a legacy contract. We expect to see ‘Barbarian’ come on HBO Max, Disney+ and possibly Hulu towards the end of 2022 or 2023.

In “The Menu,” a couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.

The cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, John Leguizamo, Judith Light, and Hong Chau.

Mark Mylod directs the film on a script penned by Seth Reiss.

Michael Sledd serves as Executive Producer and Hyperobject Industries’ Jenna Go serves as Associate Producer.

