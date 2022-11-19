Aptos Price Prediction – Can Aptos reach 100 $? – CryptoTicker.io – Bitcoin Price, Ethereum Price & Crypto News

In the last few days we saw a strong price explosion in the Aptos cryptocurrency. This is a modern Smart Contracts platform that is said to be the technological successor to Meta’s failed Diem network. Due to a potentially high transaction volume of 100,000 transactions per second, Aptos is often called the “Solana killer”. But can Aptos really be the new Solana? Let’s assess in this Aptos price prediction whether can Aptis reach 100 $ during the next bullrun.

Aptos is a smart contract platform that is considered the technological successor to Meta‘s failed stablecoin network Diem . It’s a Layer 1 blockchain using a novel smart contract programming language called Move. The project is being named by Aptos Labs, a blockchain company run by two former Meta employees.

The Layer 1 blockchain relies on the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism . The programming language Move offers parallel processing of transactions, which can theoretically lead to a transaction speed of up to 100,000 transactions per second.

The project is the brainchild of two former Meta programmers, Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, and is considered the technological successor to the Diem network, which Meta previously abandoned. Due to its high theoretical transaction speed, Aptos is considered by many observers to be the “Solana killer”.

Aptos first caused a stir when it raised $200 million in a first round of funding from venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz in March this year. In a second round in July, Aptos received an additional $150 million and was valued at $1.9 billion. Two months later, the estimated value rose to $4 billion in a funding round led by Binance Labs. https://851ef1ffe258df317d1dfd6a222cba3d.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

Aptos was able to reach these amounts before the project even published its blockchain. This was the case on October 17, 2022 when the mainnet went live. To reward early testers of the network, there was an initial airdrop of 150 APT tokens.

From a technical point of view, we can speak of 2 major features of the Aptos network:

Move is a smart contract programming language that offers security and flexibility. The programming language was originally intended to be used by Meta at Diem. It should be used for different networks and become the new “JavaScript according to Web 3.0”. With Move, Aptos can theoretically enable high transaction throughput and high scalability without sacrificing security.

Furthermore, it is possible with Aptos that transactions can be processed in parallel in critical phases of processing. In classic blockchains such as Bitcoin or Ethereum, the transactions always have to wait individually in sequence for validation. This means that an increase in processing power does not directly translate into faster transaction speeds. With Aptos, parallel processing of transactions can be possible in these critical phases.

When Aptos released its blockchain and issued a utility and governance token on Oct. 17, there was a minor outcry in the crypto community. However, Aptos did not publish its total offer as part of its tokenomics, the distribution of its tokens, and its issue price beforehand. This caused the price of the APT token to initially drop by 40%.

As a result, Aptos apologized and disclosed the distribution of its tokens. Here was another outcry as it emerged that pretty much the entire offering had been issued to early investors and to the company itself. Ultimately, it looks like early insiders and the company itself would own the majority of the tokens and should also receive a majority of the staking rewards.

After the initial losses after the launch, the APT price stayed in a range between 7 and 7.50 US dollars for a few days. After slight fluctuations these days, we saw a sharp rise in the APT price over the weekend. The price rose from $7.50 to over $10.

The 30% surge showed the potential for the volatile token to see big gains but also losses within a short period of time. After the surge, it continued to be volatile, with ups and downs of around 10%. Recently, the price has settled at around $9.1.

Despite only a week’s history on the major exchanges, we keep hearing the term “Solana killer” from the community. The basis for the term is of course the technical innovations at Aptos, which aim to massively increase the transaction speed and thus the scalability of the blockchain.

Parallel processing of transactions to recover scalability is also a concept that Solana pursues with the proof-of-history consensus mechanism. However, this consensus mechanism has repeatedly come under criticism, as the Solana network has repeatedly crashed with high transaction volumes in recent months.

At the moment, however, we have to state that Solana is still miles ahead of Aptos when we look at the areas of network adaptation and token distribution (decentralization). However, if Aptos continues to develop over the next few months, it could capture larger market shares and the APT token could continue to rise in price.

You should keep a careful eye on Aptos in the future. Crypto investments are risky, especially for the case of Aptos. It is a brand-new initiative, which you must accept. However, it’s also feasible that Aptos will take Solana’s lead and experience significant price growth over the long run. Therefore, making an investment now during a bad market can pay off for you later on.

