Ripple CEO Predicts Crypto Industry Will Become Stronger Because of Current Crisis – U.Today

In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse predicted that the cryptocurrency industry might come out stronger from the ongoing crisis.

For this to happen, the industry has to remain focused on transparency and trust.

Garlinghouse is convinced that Ripple will continue to lead Europe in this regard.

During Ripple’s annual Swell conference, the executive touched upon crypto utility, macroeconomic factors affecting the industry, and other pertinent issues.

Garlinghouse also touted some of Ripple’s key achievements over the past year. For instance, the RippleNet network, which connects financial institutions around the globe, has already crossed $30 billion in payments, which includes both fiat and crypto.

Roughly 40 payout markets are now live for Ripple’s on-demand liquidity (ODL) solution . The San Francisco-based company recently partnered with MFS Africa, the largest payment gateway in Africa, in order to bring payments to the continent.

The global payment conference takes place in different locations every year. In the past, the XRP price would experience significant price rallies ahead of the event, but this was not the case this year.

The cryptocurrency market remains on the ropes due to the collapse of the FTX exchange. In a recent interview with CNBC International, Garlinghouse suggested that the embattled trading platform was a fraudulent scheme .

