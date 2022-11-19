Art Basel x UBS Present A Survey of Global Collecting in 2022 – NFT Culture

BUY OUR COMMUNITY TOKEN

A Survey of Global Collecting in 2022 reveals an optimistic outlook on the art market, with buoyant demand from high net worth (HNW) collectors to buy both locally and internationally, as well as a strong desire to engage with viewing and buying art in person

Art Basel and UBS present A Survey of Global Collecting in 2022, an international survey of HNW collectors focusing on their spending, travel, and trade within the art market in 2022. Written by Dr. Clare McAndrew, founder of Arts Economics, and based on a survey of over 2,700 collectors in 11 key global markets conducted in collaboration with UBS, the report examines the willingness of collectors to travel and attend events post-COVID, as well as their changing sentiment towards buying locally versus internationally. The report also profiles the composition of their collections in terms of gender, artist status, and other key variables; and examines the international trade in art across borders.

Clare McAndrew, Founder, Arts Economics, said: ‘The trade in art across national boundaries is central to the health of the commercial market but also an important means of cross-cultural communication and understanding. The unwavering engagement of HNW collectors in the art market has buoyed the recovery of imports, exports, and domestic sales in 2021 and 2022. Collectors are also becoming more aware of the sustainability of these activities in the global, event-driven art market. Balancing the negative externalities associated with international travel and the desire to share experiences in person – which remain integral to their plans in 2022 – is one of the biggest issues that the art world will have to continue to grapple with in the future.’

Marc Spiegler, Global Director, Art Basel said: ‘While the global art market is not immune to ongoing sociopolitical and economic uncertainties, Clare’s survey demonstrates that collectors maintain a positive outlook on the market and intend to spend more on art. While collectors are more selective about attending art events, viewing art in person continues to be important for most collectors. Nonetheless, buying online has grown in certain market segments and circumstances, stabilizing rather than retrenching the digital surge catalyzed by the pandemic.’





