Realme 10 Pro series debuts with Android 13 and 108MP camera: Details | Mint – Mint

Realme 10 Pro series is official in China. The series consists of two smartphones- Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+. Both the handsets run on the latest Android 13 operating system and are equipped with 108MP primary camera on the back. Here’s a look at the price and features of both Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+

Realme 10 Pro price and specs

Realme 10 Pro comes in two RAM models. The base variant packs 8GB RAM with 256GB storage. It is priced at RMB 1,599 (approx. ₹18,300). There is another model with 12GB RAM which carries a price tag of RMB 1,899 (approx. ₹21,700).

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset. It is equipped with a 6.72-inch LCD screen. The display has a refresh rate of 120HZ and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. Realme 10 Pro comes with a fingerprint scanner mounted on the top of the power button placed on the side.

To perform camera duties, it comes with an 108MP main camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor. It is paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the smartphone comes with a 16MP selfie shooter placed inside a punch hole. Realme 10 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 33 watt fast charging adapter.

Realme 10 Pro+ price and specs

Realme 10 Pro+ comes with a starting price of RMB 1,699 (approx. ₹19,500) for the base model of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. There are two other models with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM. They are priced at RMB 1,999 (approx. ₹22,900) and RM 2,299 (approx. ₹26,400), respectively.

The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor and runs on Realme 4.0 UI based on Android 13. The device boasts of a 6.7-inch AMOLED display 360Hz touch sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme 10 Pro+ features a 108MP camera with f/1.75 lens aperture as the main rear camera. The setup comprises of an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, it comes with a 16MP camera at the front.

