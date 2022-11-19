How to repost and share to your Instagram story – Business Insider

Instagram not only grants the ability to share your posts to an Instagram story, but allows you to add pictures posted by your friends, favorite influencers, and other accounts you follow.

This feature can also be useful for brands who want to create more engagement and keep their Instagram account active.

For privacy reasons, this option is only available for accounts that have allowed sharing of their posts. If you try to share a post to your Instagram story from someone else’s private account, the feature will not be available.

If you want to share a post to your Instagram story, here’s how to do it.

1. Open the Instagram app on your phone.

2. Locate the post you want to share in your Instagram story on your feed.

3. Tap the paper airplane icon.

4. The Share menu will appear.

5. Tap the first option, Add post to your story.

6. The photo or video post will automatically upload as a story draft.

7. Tap the icons at the top of the window to add stickers or gifs, draw, or type text.

8. Tap Your Story in the bottom left-hand corner to post, or select Close Friends if you want to share it less widely.

Quick tip: You can do this whether you’re finding a post on someone’s profile using the Explore page, or when it pops up directly on your feed.

Like any Instagram user, brands can use stories to keep their account active. But it can also be a valuable way to share behind-the-scenes content and build a deeper relationship with your audience.

If you create a brand-specific hashtag, you can find posts from people who already love and use your product or service. You can then share those posts to your stories to keep your audience engaged and notified about the brands movements.

This accomplishes two things: it allows you to showcase your brand or product to a wider pool of Instagram users. Second, it lets the brand showcase authentic user-generated content that shows how the products can be incorporated into the everyday life of a customer.

Quick tip: If desired, you can also add a link to a specific product, or your site, to make it easier for people to find the product that’s being displayed.

source