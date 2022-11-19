Disney+ Announces Special New Episodes of Marvel Studios Legends Ahead of Black Panther 2 – The Direct

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is imminent. The highly-anticipated Marvel Studios movie hits theaters in early November.

The film sees the nation of Wakanda in a transitional period after the untimely loss of their king and protector, Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, who is said to have died a year before the events of the film’s plot. Of course, the undersea Mutant Namor takes advantage of this instability within Wakanda and strikes at the African nation.

Typically, before the release of a new MCU project, Disney+ adds another installment or two to its Marvel Studios Legends series. These short videos are meant to serve as a recap, catching viewers up on specific characters and events that may be relevant to a new MCU show or film.

Now, it’s been reported that more of these Legends episodes will land on the streaming service prior to Wakanda Forever‘s premiere.

Disney+ announced (via ComicBook.com) that Marvel Studios Legends will release three new episodes on Friday, November 4.

The three episodes will focus on T’Challa, Shuri, and Okoye (along with the Dora Milaje), respectively, and will arrive on the streaming platform exactly one week before Black Panther: Wakanda Forever releases in theaters.

Many fans, while holding the Marvel Cinematic Universe in high regard, still might not have time to watch everything that the studio produces. Other viewers are decidedly more casual in nature and may not be as devoted.

That’s exactly where Marvel Studios Legends comes in. The series was designed to act as a refresher course for anyone who may have forgotten character details or plot points. Additionally, the series presents this information in a concise and engaging way, often akin to long movie trailers that showcase a single hero or villain.

Since the MCU hasn’t showcased Wakanda in any significant way since 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, it’s only natural that Marvel would like to bring the technologically advanced nation back into the public consciousness as the Black Panther sequel fast approaches.

And as for exactly when Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its final approach, the film will land in theaters on Friday, November 11.

