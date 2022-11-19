Bitcoin turns 14: Here's what to know about crypto – Yahoo Finance

Fourteen years ago on Halloween, the idea of bitcoin was hatched and since then, the world of cryptocurrency has taken off, most recently experiencing a meteoric rise and fall in the last year.

To mark the white paper that started it all, Yahoo Finance is kicking off its first episode in a series on crypto that hits the basics of what this newer technology is and how its assets have swept into finance.

Whether you’re a staunch believer like Jack Dorsey and sometimes Elon Musk or longtime skeptic such as Warren Buffett and JPMorgan Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon who both view crypto as delusional as the 17th century Dutch Tulip craze, it's important to know how it started, what cryptocurrency is, how it diffs from other assets, and of course, the technology behind it all — blockchain.

Short for cryptocurrency, “crypto” refers to a group of digital currencies and surrounding assets that are secured through encryption thanks to a network of computers all running the same software.

Thought another way, a blockchain is a distributed ledger for data and a cryptocurrency acts as its unit of account.

Following several iterations, the idea for “Bitcoin” the blockchain and its unit of account “bitcoin” was shared for the first time on the internet on October 31, 2008, by the anonymous developer(s) called Satoshi Nakamoto.

Nakamoto called the idea “a new electronic cash system that’s peer-to-peer, with no trusted third party.” That meant people could transact bitcoin between each other without a bank. It also meant people could take part in commerce with more anonymity.

The largest and first true cryptocurrency as we know it today, Bitcoin proved to be just the beginning of what’s become a fast-moving, buzzy, and often perplexing area of finance.

As a means of payment, cryptocurrencies haven’t yet picked up mainstream adoption though they have been used to pay for luxury goods such as cars, yachts, watches, and real estate by the crypto rich and people living in regions where the local currency faces hyperinflation and there's low access to dollars.

Several major brands including AMC, Home Depot, Microsoft, Overstock, Virgin Airlines, Whole Foods, and the country of El Salvador all accept bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for payment.

Visa and Mastercard have also partnered with a number of crypto firms, allowing customers to spend cash or crypto from their brokerage accounts through debit and credit cards that offer loyalty perks such as rewards in crypto.

Beyond payments, many cryptocurrencies aren’t necessarily intended for use as currencies.

The second largest cryptocurrency Ether, for example, acts as the unit of account for Ethereum, also a payments network but better thought of as an ecosystem of applications and programmable contracts in development. Using Ethereum, people can create and transact other digital assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or trade in decentralized finance (DeFi) — a miniature, and yes, still in development blockchain-enabled financial system that in a handful of ways performs more efficiently than the traditional financial system.

Unlike the U.S. dollar which is backed by the U.S. government (and strong as hell), there are more than 10,000 other cryptocurrencies around the world today and while it can be debated for a handful, most carry little to no intrinsic value beyond what people are willing to pay for them at any given moment.

That said, in the years to come this could change. This is no small part of the reason why people invest in cryptocurrencies and, along with their much smaller size by market capitalization, why cryptocurrencies most often trade like high-growth technology stocks.

According to Coinmarketcap, the total market capitalization for cryptocurrencies and connected assets is around $1 trillion. That’s roughly two-thirds the size of Apple (AAPL) or equal to the market capitalizations of Tesla (TSLA) plus Bank of America (BAC).

At different speeds, governments across the world are grappling with how cryptocurrencies should be regulated. In the U.S., bitcoin is almost unanimously considered a commodity like gold or even soybeans, though for federal tax purposes the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) classifies all cryptocurrency as property.

Along with the volatile returns, crypto can be complicated and that’s also been a boon to fraudsters and digital thieves. Conservative estimates place illicit activity as accounting for less than 1% of all crypto activity, according to Chainalysis. But for an asset class that’s teetered between $3 trillion and $700 billion over the past year, the estimate for total amount of funds lost isn’t paltry.

Hacks, in particular, have climbed to over $2 billion in stolen funds since January.

To conjure Warren Buffett, if you want to invest in cryptocurrencies, learn the language, be skeptical, don’t invest in something you can’t understand, price and value aren’t always the same, and it's worth remembering the future is never clear.

—

Click here for the latest crypto news, updates, values, prices, and more related to Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, DeFi and NFTs

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does

The hits just keep coming for the bird app.

Warren Buffett is having a much better year than most S&P 500 investors. And he can thank a handful of stocks for that.

If a time machine could take you back to the start of the 2000s — without the desire to open up a crypto wallet — what’s the No. 1 investment you would make? Maybe Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which has sold 1.3 billion iPhones since 2007 and reported a $19.4 billion profit last quarter? Or Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), which went from selling just 937 cars in 2009 to over 300,000 last year? Some savvy income investors might consider Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO). The tobacco giant, formerly Phillip M

Usually in bankruptcies, it's at least clear who the 50 largest creditors are, or where the money was coming from. Not this time.

The emerging picture of what went wrong suggests the crypto empire was a mess almost from the start, with few boundaries, financial or personal

2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r

In this article, we discuss top 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. You can skip our detailed analysis of Berkshire Hathaway’s performance and Buffett’s investment strategy, and go directly to read Warren Buffett’s Top 5 Dividend Stock Picks. The ongoing market volatility has opened new investing avenues for the world’s greatest value […]

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE: AQN) crashed this week and were down 18% through noon Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The utility stock found itself at the receiving end of analysts' downgrades, and investors are now worried about the safety of Algonquin's dividend. Here's what happened: Despite its solid top-line growth, Algonquin suffered a huge loss and burned through cash rapidly as production costs rose, interest rates shot up, and supply constraints hit the construction of some renewable energy projects.

After several months of deep price declines and an avalanche of analyst downgrades, real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks bottomed in mid-October and have been moving higher ever since. Even with REITs bouncing back for the past month, many analysts have been reluctant to upgrade them until recently. But with the slightly better consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) numbers out in the past two weeks, analysts are beginning to warm up to the REIT sector. Here are three RE

On Wednesday, Vox published a bombshell interview with former crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, where the 30-year-old crypto trader all but revealed he had, in fact, co-mingled customer funds with those of his hedge fund, Alameda Research. This would be a problem on its own, as it violated FTX’s terms-of-service as well as likely falls afoul of wires or securities laws. Bankman-Fried’s crime, which “wasn’t quite lending [customer deposits] out” but something “messier,” “more organic” and “reasonable” than that, was compounded after a run on his exchange left up to one million FTX users without access to their funds.

Back in July, Barron’s made the case for buying Activision Blizzard stock in anticipation of Microsoft closing its $69 billion acquisition of the company. Four months later, the risks of the deal falling apart over antitrust concerns haven’t changed. What has changed is the outlook for Activision’s business.

Zacks.com users have recently been watching Petrobras (PBR) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

Sam Bankman-Fried fires off a missive about financial regulators on Twitter and discusses them with a reporter.

In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Cliff Asness’ top 10 dividend stocks. If you want to see more of billionaire Cliff Asness’ dividend stocks, go directly to Billionaire Cliff Asness’ Top 5 Dividend Stocks. Billionaire Cliff Asness is the founder of AQR Capital Management, one of the largest hedge funds in […]

Saving consistently, avoiding borrowing from your balance, and rebalancing annually can help you stay on track to hit your retirement goals.

The surge of inflation this year has put numerous companies under pressure — but banks are a bright spot. Here are three offering attractive yields.

On the heels of Intel CEO buying the company’s stock, the chip giant’s newest director also scooped up shares. Lip-Bu Tan, who joined Intel’s (ticker: INTC) board on Sept. 1, paid $1.35 million on Nov. 8 for 48,146 shares, an average price of $27.98 per share, according to filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tan now owns 50,500 Intel shares in a personal account.

From a $1 billion loan to Sam Bankman-Fried to missing funds and payment-disbursement emojis, here are some of the eye-popping revelations from FTX’s new CEO

These innovative growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak plunge of 38% in the Nasdaq Composite.

source