Avalanche vs. Hurricanes live stream: What channel game is on, how to watch on ESPN+ – DraftKings Nation

We go over how you can watch Thursday’s NHL matchup between the Avalanche and Hurricanes on ESPN+.

NHL Power Play and ESPN+ will host Thursday’s matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and Carolina Hurricanes. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Colorado (8-5-1) has won four out of five, but dropped a 3-2 decision to the St. Louis Blues on Monday. The Avalanche have stayed in the top half of the Central Division despite dealing with several injuries. Avalanche captain Nathan MacKinnon is among the league leaders with 20 assists.

Carolina (10-5-1) has lost three of five, but remain among the top three teams in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes shut out the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Monday behind a 27-save effort from rookie goaltendrer Pyotr Kochetkov. Andrei Svechnikov leads the team with 12 goals.

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

COL local broadcast: Altitude Sports

CAR local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with ESPN+ or Hulu app with Hulu subscription

Moneyline odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Avalanche +115; Hurricanes -135

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind — you’ll need a subscription to ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get access for $5,99 per month. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can stream the game on any of the Hulu apps.

