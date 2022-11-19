Samsung Galaxy A54 5G leaked renders give a first look at the smartphone – Pricebaba Daily

Highlights





Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has been spotted in high-quality leaked renders. Publication 91Mobiles in collaboration with reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer aka Onleaks has shared the renders as well as the specifications of the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will arrive as the successor to the Galaxy A53 5G that debuted earlier in March this year. The leaked images give us a look at the upcoming A54 5G.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G looks like a compact smartphone in the leaked renders. It has a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout and thin bezels around the display. Onleaks says the device is expected to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Dimension-wise, it could measure 158.3 x 76.7 x 8.2mm roughly.

In terms of design, the Galaxy A54 5G is seen with three vertically stacked camera rings on the back panel. The volume rocker and power buttons are located on the right side. The bottom edge of the phone houses a USB-C port, microphone, SIM tray slot, and speaker grille.

Other specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G remain unknown at the moment. Leaks suggest that it will be powered by an Exynos 7904 processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device is tipped to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit and features a 50MP primary sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is expected to debut sometime in 2023.

