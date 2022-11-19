Meta's Instagram Users Reach 2 Billion, Closing In on Facebook – Bloomberg

Dutch Unions Could Impede BP Plan to Restart Rotterdam Refinery

Your Saturday UK Briefing: Dark Days and a Dry World Cup Ahead

Charting the Global Economy: UK Incomes Set for Record Drop

India’s Economy Will Expand to $30 Trillion by 2050, Adani Says

IMF Chief Says Trade Divide Could Cost Global Economy $1.4 Trillion

Maya Lin on Art, Architecture, Landscape and Memory

Upbeat Apparel Earnings May Be Masking a Slowdown

Dutch Minister Says US Can’t Dictate Approach to China Exports

Twitter Staff Wipeout Under Musk Spurs Fear Site Will Decay

Musk Starts Twitter Poll on Reinstating Ex-President Trump

It Was A Brutal Election Year for Self-Funding Candidates

Ukraine Latest: Russia May Expand Mobilization Again, Group Says

Grindr’s Biggest Investors Are Billionaires on Stock Surge

Reselling Taylor Swift Tickets? You’re Going to Have to Pay Taxes

Embattled FIFA Chief Launches Defense of Qatar World Cup

The US Is Unlikely to Score Many Goals in the World Cup — You Can Bet on It

Sunak Wins Over the Markets. Voters Are Another Story

A Pessimist Confronts Good News in a Bad Year

Whoever Tweets Last, Don’t Forget to Turn Off the Lights

Sears Limps Through What Could Be Its Final Holiday Season

Why Europe’s €2.75 Trillion Renovation Wave Is Falling Flat

A Nation in the Crosshairs of Climate Change Is Ready to Get Rich on Oil

Pay Gap at Nike Persisted After Changes, Lawsuit Alleges

Lawsuit Filed Against FDA to Block Access to Abortion Pill

The Warmest Wool Sweater May Also Be the Greenest

Asia-Pacific Leaders Adopt Bangkok Goals for Sustainability

Holiday Lights Dim as European Cities Look to Cut Energy Costs

Maya Lin on Art, Architecture, Landscape and Memory

A New Gallery Hopes to Rival the Louvre, the Tate — and Sydney’s Beaches

FTX Starts Global Asset Review as Part of Chapter 11 Process

GOP’s Hawley Wants Democrats’ Emails as FTX Collapse Turns Political

Crypto Traders in US Surged 149% to 2.3 Million as Pandemic Hit



Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram now has 2 billion monthly active users worldwide, closing in on the 2.96 billion who use Facebook, in a sign of the social media giant’s shifting makeup.

The company disclosed the number during an otherwise-gloomy earnings report Wednesday, when a shaky ad market clouded Meta’s forecast and sent its shares tumbling. It also said that more than 2 billion people now use its messaging app, WhatsApp, every day. Meta’s total monthly users for its family of apps number 3.71 billion worldwide.

source