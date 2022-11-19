Meta's Instagram Users Reach 2 Billion, Closing In on Facebook – Bloomberg

Dutch Unions Could Impede BP Plan to Restart Rotterdam Refinery
Maya Lin on Art, Architecture, Landscape and Memory
Alex Barinka
Meta Platforms Inc.’s Instagram now has 2 billion monthly active users worldwide, closing in on the 2.96 billion who use Facebook, in a sign of the social media giant’s shifting makeup.
The company disclosed the number during an otherwise-gloomy earnings report Wednesday, when a shaky ad market clouded Meta’s forecast and sent its shares tumbling. It also said that more than 2 billion people now use its messaging app, WhatsApp, every day. Meta’s total monthly users for its family of apps number 3.71 billion worldwide.
