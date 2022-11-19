12 Best New NFTs to Invest in 2022 – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com.

When it comes to finding new NFT projects that have ample upside potential, the plethora of subpar collections can make the selection process rather troublesome. Luckily, we’ve done the research and found nine of the best new NFT projects.

Throughout this article, we’ll be reviewing the top nine new NFT projects, discussing where to find the best new NFT projects, and explaining exactly how to buy new NFTs. Let’s get started.

Finding new NFT projects doesn’t have to be difficult, we’ve included a brief overview of each project as well as a more detailed review slightly further down the page.

In order to paint a more complete picture of the best new NFTs, we’ve included collections that span a myriad of categories, ERC-based projects, and even new Solana NFT projects.

Looking for the cheapest NFT projects in 2022? Keep reading as we reveal the top nine coolest NFT projects that have taken the sector by storm so far.

RobotEra (TARO) is a brand new NFT project imbuing the metaverse with a host of earning opportunities. The project allows people to explore a virtual world, while mining for resources band building impressive structures. The project launched the first stage of its presale in November 2022, meaning there’s still time to get involved before the masses.

RobotEra makes use of NFTs for its in-game assets. By taking this approach, players are free to buy or sell RobotEra assets, promoting a healthy in-game economy. Each player can attain a RobotEra avatar NFT that acts as a digital identity within the metaverse world and also allows the holder to own a plot of land known as a continent in the RobotEra Metaverse.

At its core, RobotEra is a sandbox metaverse world similar to Decentraland. Players can build and explore the in-game world, mining for resources used to craft robot companions that can then be sold in the in-game marketplace. Being a metaverse NFT project, RobotEra also has a large focus on community, allowing players to collaborate with each other with ease.

A well-known YouTuber by the name of Jacob Crypto Bury has recently done a great video on RobotEra.

To allow its players to decide the future of RobotEra, the project has released an ERC-20 token called TARO that can be used for governance, with holders able to pledge tokens to become a RobotEra managers. Additionally, TARO can be staked within RobotEra for crypto rewards. Check out the RobotEra whitepaper to learn more.

As a new NFT project, RobotEra has recently launched the first stage of its three-stage presale. During this first phase, TARO can be purchased for $0.020 but this figure will increase to $0.025 during the second, before hitting a peak of $0.032 during the third. There is a total of 1.8 billion TARO tokens, with 270 million reserved for presale investors.

RobotEra is one of the best new NFT projects currently on the market. The project will likely attract gamers, crypto enthusiasts, and NFT fanatics, meaning it’ll likely be in huge demand. As a result, it’s advisable to check out the presale today to take advantage of the comparative discount it offers. Join the RobotEra Telegram to stay informed regarding the project.

Visit RobotEra Presale Now

IMPT is our second pick for the best new NFT project to invest in as the new protocol offers a real-world, long-term use case in helping to fight the climate crisis.

Investors have been extremely interested in the eco-friendly crypto project since the presale launched, with more than $12 million raised in less than a month and the phase 1 allocation selling out four weeks ahead of schedule.

The protocol will allow its users to trade and earn carbon credits, which act as a permit for companies to offset their carbon emissions by funding conservation projects, with one carbon credit equal to one ton of greenhouse gas released into the atmosphere.

IMPT will turn carbon credits into fully tradeable NFTs that can be bought, sold, or held as an investment.

While the voluntary carbon market is currently worth just $2 billion annually, the market is set for massive growth in the next decade, and Bloomberg estimates it could grow as large as $100 billion by the end of the decade.

Owners of carbon credit NFTs can also choose to ‘retire’ them permanently from the marketplace, returning a different unique – and tradeable – NFT in return.

By transforming carbon credits into NFTs and utilizing blockchain technology, IMPT will also reduce fraud in the carbon credit market with them trackable on an immutable and viewable ledger.

As well as trading for carbon credits on a marketplace, IMPT users will also be able to earn them while going about their regular shopping.

IMPT has partnered with thousands of retailers to offer IMPT tokens in return as a percentage of a sale, with the tokens then converted into carbon credits.

Massive brands such as Amazon and Microsoft are already partners, while shoppers will be able to make greener choices by picking retailers that offer a larger percentage.

IMPT, which features a doxxed and KYC verified team and a fully audited smart contract, is currently in the second phase of its presale, with tokens on sale for $0.023 each – in the third and final stage, tokens will increase to $0.028.

For more information on the project, read through the whitepaper or join the IMPT Telegram group.

Visit IMPT Presale

Calvaria is a new GameFi and NFT project with a difference as it aims to drive mass adoption of traditional and casual gamers into the play-to-earn and Web3 space.

The project’s flagship game is Duels of Eternity, a battle-card strategy game where players stack their owned NFTs and use knowledge, skill, and assets such as power-ups to beat their opponents.

While there are many games in the space that sound similar, Calvaria has developed a number of unique features that puts it ahead of the competition.

Unlike many of its rivals, the game is in full 3D and features a single-player story mode that not only builds out the lore of the Calvaria universe but rewards players with cards and assets.

Duels of Eternity will also be available on mobile app stores.

However, the biggest difference is that Calvaria is developing play-to-earn (P2E) and free-to-play modes to attract traditional and casual gamers to Web3.

The developers believe prohibitive costs and an intimidating lack of knowledge on blockchain technology is keeping gamers away from the blockchain.

While investors have already seen the huge potential of GameFi, players have not, with traditional Web2 games attracting tens of millions of players every day and Web3 not even attacking a million per month.

Calvaria’s F2P version will address that by making the game totally free and developers believe the game itself, as well as the benefits of NFT ownership and the rewards system, will then attract players.

The free version will include a visible tracker that will show players how much they could’ve earned playing the P2E version, while knowledge will be tackled by including gamified quests where players are rewarded for learning about the blockchain.

Calvaria is in stage 4 of 10 for its native RIA token presale, with tokens on sale for $0.025 each, and more than $1.5 million already raised.

By the final stage, RIA will sell for $0.055 – a 120% increase from the current price.

More information on Calvaria can be found in the whitepaper or on Telegram.

Visit Calvaria Presale

Tamadoge (TAMA) is a new NFT game recently released to huge demand. The project takes elements from play-to-earn games, the Metaverse, and of course, NFTs to create a one-of-a-kind experience for its users.

Clearly, there is plenty of demand for the concept pioneered by the Tamadoge team as the project’s presale sold out far ahead of schedule, raising a wildly impressive $19 million, becoming one of the best crypto presales this year.

Following the presale, TAMA debuted on leading crypto exchange OKX, prompting the price to rocket by over 200%. This impressive momentum has led to LBank and MEXC listings – and TAMA will next be listed on the fifth-largest exchange by volume, Gate.io.

The main attractions to Tamadoge are an expansive Metaverse world that players can explore while interacting with each other dubbed the Tamaverse and the collection of NFT-based Tamadoge Pets.

Pets can be leveled up using items from the in-game store, with the owner receiving Dogepoints for doing so, boosting their leaderboard ranking and their share of the P2E rewards pool.

A total of 21,100 NFTs are now available on OpenSea, with three classifications on offer – Common, Rare, and Ultra-Rare.

The Ultra-Rare NFTs represent the elite Tamadoge Pets, meaning holders have the highest chance of winning PVP battles and earning Dogepoints.

Only 100 of these NFTs were minted and became the top trending collection on OpenSea after launch, after raising 250ETH.

The floor price for Ultra Rare pets is currently around 5.5ETH, with only six listed below 80 ETH.

In addition, TAMA is one of the best cryptos to buy in 2022 because it is a deflationary asset that will help bolster long-term upward price action. A sizable 5% of revenue generated from in-store transactions is burned.

Over time, this will likely become rather significant and help boost Tamadoge to become one of the best NFTs to release this year.

All in all, out of the best new NFTs, Tamadoge shows the most potential for explosive growth.

The project has been attracting massive attention, cementing itself as perhaps the most hyped upcoming NFT game.

Check out the project today to learn more, and join the Tamadoge Telegram to get updated about one of the best new NFTs before anyone else.

Buy Tamadoge NFTs

Most of the NFT projects on this list are quite unique in what they are doing, and it’s no different with The Uncharted . This 21,000-strong NFT collection has a strong focus on improving the financial prospects of users. It does this through the XETA Capital Fund (XCF) High-Frequency Trading fund, which receives 100% of the sales revenue from the NFT sales. This compounds over time, and the NFT holders benefit from it.

Every NFT holder has a strong incentive to remain in its 36-month investment period because they receive a quarterly windfall of profit generated via an airdrop. They can still exit the investment lock-in period and sell their NFT on OpenSea, but they would be missing out on the quarterly profits.

The basic utility of the collection is underpinned by the trading record that has been accumulated over 10 years. The past performance of the HFT indicates a return of 400% annually or 20% per month.

The team behind Uncharted is also doxxed, and they have many years of experience working in the world of finance. This allows them to bring their knowledge of traditional global markets into Web3. The Uncharted is also collaborating with Xeta, a sister company that has raised $3.2 million. The collection is also powered by Xeta.

The project may be young but holds a lot of potential in a competitive space. It’s more than just an NFT project with imagery, focusing on the actual financial value Web3 technology can bring.

The Uncharted brings a novel way of investment into the NFT space, one that is tied into a highly successful model of HFT. The fact that you can also sell your NFTs at any time and they hold value just brings more advantages.

The Uncharted NFT collection is set to drop in Q1 2023, giving investors plenty of time to gear up. It’s going to be a highlight among NFTs launches, which continues to shake the market.

Visit The Uncharted

Silks is a Play-to-Earn (P2E) ecosystem replicating the thriving real-world thoroughbred horseracing industry – a sport that turns over $11 billion annually.

Silks is expected to be the game of the year in 2023 due to its unique NFT Silks Horses derivatives that are 1:1 replicas of real-world thoroughbred horses. So if you own the NFT of the horse that wins real-world races, you are rewarded in the Silks ecosystem.

To get started in the metaverse and mint your first Silks Horses NFT, you must first own a Silks Avatar. These Avatars serve as your digital identity in the metaverse and allow you to collect rewards in the ecosystem. In addition, the Silks Avatar NFTs provide a lifetime mint pass to the annual Yearlings Sale.

Yearlings are thoroughbred horses that turn one year old and are ready to be registered in real-world sports. You’ll be surprised to learn that these Yearlings have an average auction price of $60,000 – so imagine how valuable the NFTs can become once the Silks ecosystem starts to flourish after opening its doors in 2023.

The Silks Avatars NFT collection consists of 10,000 Racing Silks. The first batch of these Silks Avatars went on sale in April 2022, and they were quickly ranked in the top ten best-selling Sports NFTs on OpenSea. They were even added to the prestigious Nansen.ai Gaming 50 Index – often considered the most respected NFT index.

Top investment firms rushed to buy the Silks Avatars. So did prominent NFT collectors, such as owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs and CryptoPunks.

The final batch of Silks Avatars is still available for sale but is already 65% sold out. You can purchase the Silks Avatar for 0.25 ETH. However, once they are all sold, your only option to participate in the ecosystem would be to buy it from NFT holders on secondary markets such as OpenSea.

Silks will open its doors in 2023, and it’s expected to gain momentum as investors begin earning from the ecosystem quickly. In addition, the team behind the project is highly experienced in the industry. For example, the CEO – Troy Levy – is the owner of Circle 8 Farms and the CEO of Tropical Racing, a highly respected company that specializes in acquiring winning racehorses. As a result, Silks has the expertise to drive to the forefront of the Web3 Fantasy Sports gaming sector and will quickly be ranked number one.

Buy a Silks Avatar Today

Cocky is an exclusive NFT-based lifestyle club seeking to change the definition of utility by providing access to real-world music events. Created by the Parasol Group, the events surrounding Cocky are expected to be once-in-a-lifetime experiences that money can’t buy – only ownership of one of their Cocky NFTs can.

The project intends to host two in-person events annually alongside regular virtual events. To gain access, you will need to own one of the Cocky Can NFTs. The collection consists of 10,000 NFTs with 51 different skins and three different colored lids. The color of the lids represents the benefits received when attending the events, including luxuries such as bar tabs, accommodation, and subsidized transportation.

Furthermore, there will be one lucky owner of the Cocky Black Can NFT, which provides the following benefits:

The Cocky NFTs all come with the ability to display Mutations on the background of the NFT. These Mutations appear as stamps and allow owners to write their own stories about the events they have attended in the Cocky ecosystem – eventually making every NFT unique.

All Cocky events surround electronic music and occur in prestigious, unconventional locations. So instead of partying in an abandoned warehouse, Cocky attendees will enjoy their favorite music in prestigious areas that pay particular attention to the landscape, history, and culture.

Due to the limiting location constraints, ticket volume will depend on the venue’s capacity. Therefore, Cocky NFT holders must be quick in registering their interest. If they cannot attend, Cocky NFT holders can sell their tickets on the custom-built secondary market to other NFT holders to provide additional utility.

Overall, Cocky is one of the best new NFTs to invest in during 2022 due to its unique ability to provide real-world utility for all of its holders.

Visit Cocky Today

Battle Infinity (IBAT) is a collection of DeFi features and P2E games that see players face off against one another. The project has generated an immense amount of attention and is one of the most hyped new NFT projects at present.

Investors all around the world are wondering how to buy Battle Infinity and for good reason. This new NFT game features a massive range of features. As a result, the Battle Infinity ecosystem is split into six different platforms, each housing a specific feature.

The Battle Infinity ecosystem comprises an NFT-based fantasy sports league (launching during phase 7 of the roadmap), a collection of player-against-player P2E games, an NFT marketplace, a decentralized exchange (DEX), an immerse metaverse arena with highly customizable avatars, and even a staking platform for players to earn rewards on their crypto (releasing on the 24th September 2022).

The IBAT token is used to keep the Battle Infinity ecosystem running smoothly. It uses the BEP-20 standard (based on the ERC-20 standard), meaning that the token can be easily implemented within other projects. Furthermore, as it uses BEP architecture, the token supports fast, low-cost transactions, perfect for one of the top new NFT games.

The IBAT token surged by around 400% following its listing on PancakeSwap after the conclusion of the presale, making it one of the year’s most successful and best ICOs As the token features an adjustable tax, there are now plans in motion for it to get listed on centralized exchanges (CEXs).

Once IBAT begins releases its staking platform, a sharp uptick in demand is likely. Meaning, it could be worthwhile checking out the IBAT Telegram group and stocking up on tokens ahead of time.

Visit Battle Infinity

MetaBlaze is a new NFT and P2E project that offers a unique rewards system that should have gamers excited.

Rather than distributing game-winning rewards in a native token, MetaBlaze is developing the first revolving rewards pool that will see players collect huge coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB.

Currently going through its token presale, which is less than $600,000 from reaching its hard cap, the MetaGoblins NFTs go on sale on October 15.

The 10,000 Goblins come in four tiers – Mystical, Epic, Legendary and Rare Kings – and with four different Land Focus Types that will bring advantages and disadvantages in the MetaMinez mini game.

The NFTs also act as a multiplier in MetaMinez, a time-bound strategy which sees players put together mining rigs for the chance to win rewards.

A narrative-driven RPG game will be the flagship product of the ecosystem and, while details are limited at the moment, will see players battle for control of trade routes and sectors in the vast Galaxia Blue universe.

The native MBLZ token will also have utility, as well as a governance token for the MetaBlaze DAO, it will be an in-game currency for both games – tokens will be used to increase the power of mining rigs and to buy in-game consumables.

The developers are also set to burn 48% of the supply over time which will increase scarcity and drive up the value.

More information is available on the MetaBlaze Whitepaper, while interested investors can join the Telegram group for the latest news.

Visit MetaBlaze Presale

Lucky Block (LBLOCK) is the only NFT competition platform where everyone’s a winner and one of the most popular new NFT projects currently on the market. Lucky Block provides users with an easy, efficient, and secure way to enter competitions with prizes ranging from World Cup tickets to $1 million in Bitcoin.

Thanks to its innovative use of NFT technology, Lucky Block is able to host a variety of prize draws and the best NFT giveaways simultaneously, meaning that regardless of budget, there will be something for everyone.

Each drawing is entered by purchasing an NFT from Launchpad.xyz. Each unique entry ticket-style NFT is linked to a specific drawing but even after it’s completed, it grants the holder a portion of the rewards pool daily.

In addition to the standard competitions that can be entered by anyone, Lucky Block also hosts Platinum Competitions for holders of the Platinum Rollers Club (PRC) NFT collection. Each PRC NFT grants the holder lifetime access to these Platinum Competitions. Each PRC NFT costs just 3.75 BNB and with prizes including a $300,000 Lamborghini, the collection provides long-term value.

Just prior to the start of August, Lucky Block transitioned from the BEP standard to ERC. This eliminated the tax on transactions and paved the way for a stream of CEX listings which increased the demand for LBLOCK massively and cemented LBLOCK as one of the top 10 new cryptocurrency projects to buy this year.

Now, the Lucky Block team has announced a monthly 1% token burn beginning on September 30th as well as the BEP to ERC bridge (October 3rd, 2022). Both these events have the potential to send LBLOCK absolutely parabolic. As such, it’s worth heading over to the Lucky Block website and checking out the project before demand gets sent through the roof.

Visit Lucky Block

The Suspicious Unicorn Society or ‘SUS’ for short, is a collection of 999 unique voxel-style NFTs taking the form of unicorns. While the SUS NFT collection does feature beautiful artwork, it’s also a high utility NFT project.

The collection provides users the ability to earn daily crypto rewards for simply holding their NFT but that’s not all. Anyone holding the SUS collection will also be able to mint the upcoming Pegasus collection early and will be granted early access to Rainbow Labs – a community trading platform that offers expert support, automated trading, and a plethora of customizability.

The Suspicious Unicorn collection will be available to mint on the 22nd of September and with a detailed roadmap of the future as well as a fully doxed team, it’s one of the best new NFTs to watch right now. While we’ll have to see how good of a platform Rainbow Labs is once it’s fully released, the project does seem to show a fair amount of promise.

One of the most notorious internet memes of all time is Pepe the frog. The green cartoon-style character has inspired thousands of artists since its release and now its creator, Matt Furie, has released his own NFT collection consisting of 1,000 unique, hand-drawn NFTs. The Hedz collection has been a big hit and figures like Chain/Saw and Furie involved, it’s no wonder why.

As both Matt Furie and Chain/Saw are focused primarily on art, the collection does lack somewhat in terms of utility. Despite this, it seems likely that hype and pedigree could still help send the Hedz collection soaring after its September 21st public mint.

With Pepe the frog being essentially synonymous with internet culture and the collection being limited to just 1,000 NFTs, it could be one of the best new NFT mints. The vast majority of new NFT projects are created by people without an established fan base but with both Chain/Saw and Furie commanding a good amount of respect, it’ll be interesting to see how far the collection goes.

When it comes to making money with NFTs and investing in the NFT market, oftentimes it’s the new NFT projects that offer the most upside potential. While popular collections can make for lower-risk investments, they’ll typically offer less room for growth as demand has already been mostly priced in.

Some investors have made huge sums from simply buying and selling NFTs. While this won’t be the case for everyone, the NFT market is one that shouldn’t be ignored. Despite only rising to notoriety over the past few years, the global NFT market is worth an estimated $40 billion.

There are even some collections (the Bored Ape Yacht Club, for example) now selling for tens of thousands of dollars despite originally minting for free. While not every NFT will make for a good investment, taking the time to do the proper due diligence can yield amazing results.

Although it’s true that new NFT drops and NFT mints can offer investors ample returns, not every project is worth investing in. As such, we’ll be sharing a few different techniques an investor can use to find new NFT projects and a few more that can be used to determine which are worth investing in. Many crypto enthusiasts also find new NFT projects via the best NFT apps such as OpenSea.

One of the most valuable tools when it comes to finding new NFT projects is social media. There are a few reasons for this. Firstly. almost every NFT project will need social media for promotion, it helps to put the brand in front of like-minded people and generate hype. As such, searching relevant terms or tags (e.g. #NFTs) can be a great way to find new NFT drops.

Secondly, in contrast to a project’s website which can be easily manipulated, social media accounts show user interaction, making it far easier to see which projects are resonating the most with investors.

Another great technique for finding the best new NFTs is browsing through launchpads to find interesting projects. Many new NFTs begin life on a launchpad. This puts the collection in front of a very targeted audience. Additionally, as most launchpads offer some type of escrow service, they have the added benefit of reassuring investors that the project won’t simply disappear with their funds.

It makes sense that if a certain NFT collection enjoys great success, its team would want to continue creating new collections and expanding the ecosystem. Therefore, despite seeming counterproductive, keeping tabs on already established projects can be a great way to find new NFT projects that are primed to explode.

Furthermore, in order to reward loyal fans and early supporters, a lot of collections will offer early access or discounts to people that hold another NFT from the same ecosystem. A perfect example of this is the Bored Ape Yacht Club which rewarded holders time and time again, airdropping APE tokens as well Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFTs to holders.

Outside of hype, one of the largest driving forces behind the value of a specific NFT is intrinsic value or utility. While any collection can skyrocket as a result of excellent marketing, it’s those that serve a real purpose that will stand the test of time and survive market downturns. As such, it’s worth taking the time to understand a project’s goals and use cases before investing.

Some NFT projects have even started addressing the question ‘are NFTs bad for the environment?‘ You can read more about this in our in-depth guide.

Unfortunately, just about anyone is able to state they will revolutionize a certain sector or solve a previously unsolvable issue. However, we new NFTs are actually able to live up to their promises. As such, looking for collections with attainable goals and a clear roadmap will typically yield less risk and better results compared to investing in those with lofty ambitions and no real way to achieve them.

While not a guarantee of legitimacy or growth, if an NFT collection’s team is willing to put their names to a project, it does show that they have faith in the project. Therefore, looking for collections that boast a fully-doxed team can help to filter out those simply created as a quick cash grab. With that said, it’s better to use this technique in conjunction with others for the best results.

One of the most important factors to look out for when trying to find the newest NFT projects to invest in is transparency. All too often a project will hide behind complex fancy terminology that has little meaning in reality. Rather than wasting time with these projects, it’s better to look for those that clearly explain their goals, discuss how they will be achieved, and share progress with their fans.

Throughout this guide, we’ve taken a look at nine of the top new NFT projects, discussed whether NFTs make for good investments, and explained a few ways to find new NFTs and filter out the very best collections.

However, throughout our research, we noticed one collection in particular that showed massive potential.

RobotEra allows players to explore a unique and beautifully designed metaverse while earning crypto rewards for mining and building. All assets within the game take the form of NFTs, meaning they can be traded with ease. Check out the RobotEra presale now to snag some TARO tokens at a discount.

Visit RobotEra Presale Now

What are the best new NFT projects?

While each of the new NFT projects we’ve taken a look at has plenty to offer, there are a few that shine above the rest. Advanced monetizable metaverse project RobotEra is our top pick, while investors should also check out new GameFi project Calvaria.

How do I find new NFT projects?

There is a multitude of techniques that can be employed to find new projects. Some of the best strategies involve searching through social media and NFT launchpads in order to find trending upcoming collections. However, it’s still important to perform ample due diligence prior to investing.

Should I invest in new NFTs?

It’s always up to the individual investor to decide whether investing in new NFTs is right for them. However, doing so can yield impressive returns as long as the proper research is conducted so it’s at least worth considering.

A quick 3min read about today's crypto news!

source