GM Already Has 110,000 Silverado EV, 59,000 Hummer EV Reservations – InsideEVs

General Motors released its full-year and Q4 2021 earnings report on February 1 and besides financial information, the automaker has disclosed reservation numbers for several of its Ultium platform-based electric vehicles.

The most successful product by far in this respect is the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, which has racked up more than 110,000 reservations from fleet and private customers combined less than one month since preorders opened.

“More than 110,000 Silverado EVs are reserved so far, including reservations from more than 240 fleet operators, and the numbers keep growing.”

Meanwhile, the Silverado EV’s main rival, the Ford F-150 Lightning, has exceeded 200,000 reservations in December and the automaker had to stop accepting preorders because demand vastly surpassed the production capacity.

Back to the Silverado EV, customers who placed reservations for one will have to wait at least one year before taking delivery, though. GM will start shipping the Chevy Silverado EV Work Truck to fleet customers in spring 2023, followed by the RST First Edition in fall 2023.

Moving on, GM has also announced that it has almost 59,000 reservations for the GMC Hummer EV—pickup and SUV combined.

“Customer reaction to the GMC HUMMER EV Pickup is overwhelming. GMC HUMMER EV Pickups are on their way to customers—with close to 59K reservations for the pickup and SUV.”

As you probably know, GMC has already started customer deliveries of the GMC Hummer EV Pickup in the United States, with the SUV expected to hit dealerships in spring 2023.

Finally, General Motors has revealed that it has more than 25,000 preorders for its BrightDrop EV600 and EV410 electric delivery vans combined.

“Some of the world’s largest fleet customers, including FedEx Express, Merchants Fleet and Walmart, are adopting BrightDrop’s electric vehicles and technology to make their delivery operations more efficient. All told, we have more than 25,000 production reservations for BrightDrop cargo vans.”

The biggest customer is Merchants Fleet with 18,000 reservations (12,600 EV600s and 5,400 EV410s), followed by Walmart (5,000), and FedEx (2,500).

To meet demand for the BrightDrop EV600, GM says it will start additional production at the CAMI plant in Ingersoll, Ontario in late 2022. Production will launch with annual capacity of 30,000 units and the ability to nearly double production by mid-decade.

A reminder is necessary that not all reservations convert to firm orders, far from it; mind you, that doesn’t make GM‘s numbers any less impressive.

Source: General Motors

