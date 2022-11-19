Greg: UNC's CFP/NY6 Path – 247Sports

North Carolina won its second ACC Coastal Division title in Winston-Salem on Saturday night, and in doing so, delivered a definitive response to suggestions that Mack Brown’s program building had stalled following last season’s 6-7 campaign. The Tar Heels have confirmed a successful season nearly two weeks before Thanksgiving and will play No. 10 Clemson for their first ACC Championship since 1980 on Dec. 3.

Given UNC’s 9-1 record and its six-game winning streak, there’s no need to unhitch the wagons in Charlotte. With more victories come greater expectations, and so there’s more to play for one year removed from stumbling out of a Top-10 ranking and one year ahead of UNC’s projected emergence on the national stage.

The Tar Heels are No. 15 in the College Football Playoff rankings and will potentially jump No. 11 Mississippi and No. 12 UCLA, both of whom lost on Saturday, when the next rankings batch is released on Tuesday night. While there’s a long road with plenty of obstacles between Chapel Hill and the College Football Playoff, there remains a viable path. FiveThirtyEight gives UNC a 47% chance of crashing the playoff party if it wins out and upsets Clemson in the ACC Championship Game.

However, those odds drop quite a bit if the teams at the top of the rankings keep winning. If No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 TCU, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 USC also win out, then UNC’s chances of receiving a playoff invite plummets to 6%. The trouble for conferences not named the SEC is that Tennessee has an inside track to the playoff if it wins out due to not playing in the conference championship game. Georgia will be in a similar position if No. 7 LSU pulls the upset against the Bulldogs in Atlanta in three weeks.

Even so, the ACC and Pac-12 conference champions may have a legitimate argument for inclusion ahead of the CFP announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. While Tennessee is currently well-positioned, the CFP selection committee has a set of criteria it must consider when making its selections: (1) championships won; (2) strength of schedule; (3) head-to-head competition; and (4) comparative outcomes of common opponents.

The Volunteers, as well as any other conference championship finalist in the mix, would be dinged for the lack of a championship. If UNC were to run the table, it would have an advantage against Tennessee in both the championship criteria as well as common opponents (UT beat Pittsburgh in overtime, 34-27; UNC beat Pittsburgh, 42-24).

While the selection committee does not have a designated advanced metric system for evaluation purposes, such as the NCAA men’s basketball selection committee’s NET tool, they can utilize various data sets to inform their decision, such as Bill Connelly’s SP+, which is a predictive efficiency metric, Brian Fremeau’s FEI, which measures per-possession scoring advantages adjusted for opponent, and ESPN’s FPI efficiency index.

The reason that UNC is the lowest-ranked one-loss Power 5 team is two-fold: (1) strength of schedule and (2) those pesky advanced metrics.

ESPN ranks UNC’s strength of schedule at 75th nationally, which is the second-lowest of any Power 5 team in playoff contention (No. 3 Michigan ranks 82nd). The more critical factor for the Tar Heels is that they continue to rank poorly across the advanced metric formulas despite boasting a Top-10 offense and a Top-20 special teams unit. UNC ranks 29th in FPI, 31st in SP+ and 47th in FEI. That’s due to the Tar Heel defense skewing the averages so severely.

Gene Chizik’s unit, which continues to trail Vic Koenning’s benchmark 2014 defense in SP+, FEI and FPI efficiency, is the biggest hurdle for the Tar Heels to clear in their chase for a New Year’s Six bowl. UNC’s defense ranks 110th in SP+, 117th in FPI and 118th in FEI. Those metrics are not only pulling down the Tar Heels’ CFP hopes but also their New Year’s Six bowl aspirations.

Oddly enough, Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame two weeks ago was crippling to UNC’s chances at a NY6 bowl game outside of winning the conference championship. If Clemson had won out, the Tigers would have made the playoffs and therefore the next highest-ranked ACC team – likely UNC – would have gone to the Orange Bowl due to its contracted ACC tie-in on Dec. 30. The Tar Heels received an invite to the Orange Bowl in a similar scenario following the 2020 season after Clemson and Notre Dame secured spots in the playoff.

The ACC champion is guaranteed a spot in the Orange Bowl against the SEC, Big Ten or Notre Dame – No. 9 Alabama is currently projected into that game – but with the champion likely on the outside looking in for a playoff berth, the league’s second-best team may miss out on a NY6 bowl.

The NY6 bowl rotation doesn’t help matters. The Peach and Fiesta bowls host the semifinals this year, which means the contracted bowls – Rose, Sugar and Orange – will be filled by their respective conferences. The highest-ranked Group of 5 team – currently UCF – will receive an invite to the Cotton Bowl, thereby leaving one additional at-large bowl bid. That spot goes to the highest-ranked remaining team in the final playoff standings. As it currently stands, UNC would be fourth in line behind No. 8 USC, No. 13 Utah and No. 14 Penn State.

It’s most likely an all-or-nothing scenario for the Tar Heels. Win the ACC crown and an Orange Bowl appearance is guaranteed, with some intense flirting with the CFP. Lose and UNC potentially may have to battle No. 20 Notre Dame for a spot in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 29.

A successful season has already been secured and the program record for wins in a season is within reach. There’s potential for more, but that will require winning out to earn a second invite in three years to the Orange Bowl and then some luck to play in the national semifinals on New Year’s Eve.

