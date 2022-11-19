How to Quickly Turn On iPhone 14 Flashlight – Gotta Be Mobile

Published

on

By

You can use a flashlight on your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max to light up your surroundings. There are a few ways to quickly turn the iPhone 14 flashlight on or off and we’ll show you how to do that in this guide.

If you’re a long-time iPhone and iOS user no doubt you already know how to do this or maybe you simply need a reminder. If you recently switched from an extremely old iPhone to an iPhone 14 or if you switched from Android to iOS, you may not know how the iPhone 14’s flashlight works.

You don’t need to download any apps or updates to use the iPhone 14’s flashlight. Instead, you just need to know where to look on the lock screen and/or get more familiar with Siri and Control Center.

There are a few different ways to turn the iPhone 14’s flashlight on and off. You can also use Control Center to adjust the flashlight’s brightness.

In this guide we’ll show you how to swiftly turn your iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max’s flashlight on or off so that you can use it whenever you need to light up a dark space.

Perhaps the quickest way to turn your iPhone 14’s flashlight on, or off, is by using the toggle located on your device’s lock screen.



To do this, head to your iPhone 14’s lock screen and look down at the bottom left corner. There, you’ll see a flashlight icon. If you hard press it. The flashlight icon will fill in and the LED flash on the backside of your device will light up illuminating your surroundings.

If you want to quickly turn your iPhone 14’s flashlight off, return to the lock screen and hard press the flashlight icon again to shut it off.

Another way to quickly turn your iPhone 14 flashlight on or off is by using Control Center. Control Center is the menu that pops up when you swipe down from the upper-right corner of your iPhone’s display. Here’s how to use Control Center:

If you don’t see a flashlight icon in Control Center, you need to add it to the menu. To do that, go into your Settings app, tap Control Center, and tap the green plus symbol next to Flashlight.



You can also remove Flashlight from Control Center by tapping the red minus symbol.

If you’re comfortable using Siri on your iPhone 14, you can use it to turn your device’s flashlight on or off.

Siri is the iPhone’s digital assistant and you can use voice commands to make it perform a variety of tasks including turning the flashlight on or off.

You can use a variety of phrases though we suggest keeping it simple with “Hey Siri, turn on the flashlight” or “Hey Siri, turn off the flashlight.”

You can’t adjust the brightness of the iPhone 14 flashlight on the lock screen, but you can adjust it via Control Center.

Swipe down from the upper-right corner of your iPhone 14’s display to bring up Control Center. Press and hold down on the flashlight icon. From here you can drag up or down on the slider to adjust the flashlight’s brightness.

