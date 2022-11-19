The best movies and TV shows on Disney+ – Insider

Drew Barrymore knocks it out of the park in this rom-com about a journalist (Barrymore) who goes back to school to write a story on what modern-day kids are like. It’s also a second chance for her to be popular.

The debut feature film from the director of the Oscar-winning short “Bao,” Domee Shi, we follow 13-year-old Mei Lee as she tries to navigate life and turning into a giant red panda whenever she gets excited.

In this latest reimagining, which is based on the Steve Martin/Bonnie Hunt kids comedy franchise of the early 2000s (which was based on a 1950s movie, which was based on a book… okay, you get it), “black-ish” producer Kenya Barris has devised a new comedy focused on a family of 12. Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff play the parents.

Oscar Isaac stars in this latest adaptation from the Marvel archives. Here he plays Marc Spector, a former Marine suffering from dissociative identity disorder who becomes linked to the Egyptian moon god, Khonshu.

The surprise hit of 2021 will be on Disney+ this month.

Ryan Reynolds plays an NPC (non-player character) in a popular multiplayer game who decides to become the hero of his story after realizing he lives in a video game.

This Marvel movie, which opened in theaters in November, follows a group of immortals who have been living on Earth for centuries and have helped shape civilization — though they only decided to make themselves known to the world post-Thanos.

After his grand return in season 2 of “The Mandalorian,” Boba Fett now has his own series on the streamer.

Launched on December 29 and airing through early February, the show doesn’t just delve into just how Fett will rule after becoming the crime lord of Tatooine.

Though Betty White has died just days away from turning 100, her legacy lives on.

In this National Geographic documentary, White, who was a long-time lover of animals, goes to the Los Angeles and San Diego zoos to learn more about the lives and behavior of big cats.

In the second season, Goldblum returns with his curious look at a whole new set of interests such as motorcycles, puzzles, and even birthdays.

If you loved the latest Marvel series on Disney+, you can now watch the behind-the-scenes documentary on the show that stars Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld.

A spin-off from the popular “Ice Age” franchise, thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie team up with the scene-stealing weasel, Buck Wild (voiced by Simon Pegg). The trio then sets out on adventures.

Decades after playing the Jedi Master in the “Star Wars” prequels, Ewan McGregor once more reprises the legendary character.

The series is set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith” as Kenobi watches over young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

The cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Oshea Jackson Jr., Benny Safdie, and Hayden Christensen, who will reprise his role as Darth Vader from the prequels.

In this upcoming Marvel series, we follow 16-year-old Pakistan-American Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a superfan of the Avengers and particularly Captain Marvel, as she tries to navigate home and school in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Robert Zemeckis’ latest CGI-animated movie takes on the classic “Pinocchio” tale.

Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, Cynthia Erivo stars as The Blue Fairy, and Luke Evans stars as The Coachman, who runs Pleasure Island. Benjamin Evan Ainsworth will voice the Pinocchio character, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt will voice Pinocchio’s buddy/conscience, Jiminy Cricket.

This long-awaited sequel from the classic 1993 Halloween movie brings back the main three witches from the original: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. In the sequel, the trio returns to modern-day Salem to cause spooky trouble.

That lovable healthcare companion from the “Big Hero 6” movie is getting his own show. Watch as the robot tries to be of assistance throughout San Fransokyo. We are preparing for lots of laughs, hugs, and adventures.

In this sequel we never saw coming from the 2007 movie “Enchanted,” Amy Adams returns to play Giselle Philip. This time the princess has to fix a spell that backfires.

Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden also return from the original movie.

Based on the character in “Rogue One,” Diego Luna returns to star as the rebel spy as we watch his adventures five years leading up to the events of “Rogue One.”

Following the exciting conclusion of season 2 with Grogu going with Luke Skywalker to continue his Jedi training, we are excited to see what Mando (Pedro Pascal) will be doing in season 3.

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner, who is a lawyer that specializes in cases involving super humans. She also happens to have the ability to turn into a big green hulk herself.

Mark Ruffalo and Tm Roth also star.

Based on the books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, this show follows the adventures of the Grace children after they move into the Spiderwick Estate and realize some strange happenings.

Warwick Davis returns to reprise the role of the title character from the 1988 fantasy movie in which he plays a farmer who must protect a special baby from an evil queen. We will see what kind of adventures he goes on this time.

