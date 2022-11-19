Samsung to beat Google at Android updates? One UI 6 could release faster – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

Samsung aims to beat Google with Android update releases! This year, Samsung has been doing a stellar job at releasing its latest One UI update across all its newest Galaxy smartphones. Within November, most of Samsung’s high-end Galaxy smartphones and some midrange Galaxy A series phones are already getting the One UI 5 update with Android 13 underneath. However, Samsung aims to improve it with future Android updates for its Galaxy devices.

In a blog in Korea, Samsung says that it has pushed hard enough to get the One UI 5 update to as many devices as possible. But that’s not all! Samsung says that it is trying to accelerate the rollout of future versions of One UI updates for its Galaxy devices. At the same time, Samsung will also release the update to more devices simultaneously.

Hence, when Google releases Android 14 next year, we can expect Samsung to prepare One UI 6 sooner than the preparation dates for One UI 5. Google usually releases the newest Android by August of every year and Samsung would want to push the stable release date for its version of One UI closer to it.

“Compared to the previous update, this update drastically reduced the time interval from One UI deployment to application and expanded the scope of application. It reflects the purpose of providing the latest mobile experience to as many Galaxy users around the world as quickly as possible,” says the Samsung blog.

Samsung also announced plans to update the Galaxy S20 series and Galaxy Z Fold 2 to the latest version of Android before the year ends. In comparison, several of Samsung’s rival brands are yet to update their flagship phones to the latest version of Android. Xiaomi is yet to announce any plans for the Android 13 update, while Oppo, Vivo, and Realme are releasing only beta versions of their Android 13 update to selected devices. Nothing also clarified releasing a beta version of Android 13 before the end of 2022 and will release the stable version in early 2023.



