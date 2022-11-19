“Cooking & Food” Collection Added To Disney+ – What's On Disney Plus – What's On Disney Plus

Disney has recently added a brand new “Cooking And Food” collection to Disney+, featuring a selection of films, series, and shows about cooking and food.
Here’s a look at what’s available in the “Cooking And Food” collection:
Note: The availability of content will vary depending on your country.
You’ll find this collection on the “All Collection” page within the search section of Disney+.
