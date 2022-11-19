9 Best NFT Marketplaces to Trade with Today – Cryptonews



Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are widely considered to be one of the most attractive asset classes of 2022 — due to their capacity to support new types of art, unlock digital identities, and empower both creators and investors.

NFT marketplaces have also played a crucial role in concentrating the staggering amounts of interest the NFT ecosystem receives from creators and collectors, and the best NFT marketplaces help to fuel the innovation and growth of the industry.

In this article, we’ll dive into the 9 best NFT marketplace platforms operating today, helping you decide those that best fit your needs.

A quick glimpse at our picks for the best NFT marketplaces this year.

According to a recent market review by BlueWeave, the global NFT market is expected to grow by a staggering 23.9% between 2022 and 2028 — becoming an almost $20 billion industry in that time.

As platforms that allow users to easily buy and sell NFTs either directly from their wallet (decentralized platforms) or through a simple centralized interface, NFT marketplaces catalyze much of this growth.

The following platforms are our picks for the 9 best NFT marketplaces operating today.

OpenSea is widely regarded as the best NFT marketplace to find the cheapest NFT projects thanks to its significant trading volume and massive community.

This marketplace supports well over 150 cryptocurrencies making it easy for investors to buy and sell NFTs in their crypto of choice. The platform was originally billed as the “eBay for CryptoKitties” but has since widened its scope, and now supports a huge range of digital collectibles.

Founded in 2017 by Alex Atallah and Devin Finzer, OpenSea now has over 1 million registered users and millions of NFTs for sale, including some of the best utility NFT projects. It has a clean and simple interface, enabling newbies to mint, trade, and display their NFTs with ease.

That said, the platform does have a problem with fraudulent NFTs, with the company recently admitting that around 80% of NFTs lazy minted on the platform are plagiarized in some manner. Because of this, it’s important to do due diligence if you choose the use the platform.

Despite this, OpenSea is a popular platform for both creators and users, it supports up to 10% royalties on secondary sales, and has perhaps the most extensive range of cool NFTs on offer anywhere. It’s also well-established, reputable, and available on desktop and mobile — a nice touch for those typically on the go.

OpenSea has just launched Tamadoge’s ultra-rare NFT Pet collection, with the first 100 pets on sale via auction until October 13. The pets, which will form the center of the Tamaverse and its play-to-earn game, boast boosted stats and rarity.

The auction started at 1ETH and the top bid – currently placed on Tamadoge #1 – sits at 2.12ETH

Pros

Cons

Despite being relatively new, Launchpad.xyz is one of the best NFT marketplaces around thanks to its multi-chain support.

Launched in February 2022, the platform has already gained a considerable following across both BNB Chain and Polygon — the two platforms the marketplace currently supports. It also benefits from a large library and collection variety, giving users a wide variety of NFT assets to choose from.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) is the currency of choice on Launchpad.xyz and is used to bid on and buy NFTs.

As one of the best NFT marketplaces, Launchpad.xyz supports both minting and launching new NFT projects. Users can easily create NFTs and raise funds to build, launch and market their projects. The platform’s NFT minting feature is among the most intuitive in the industry.

The platform supports some of this year’s most sought-after NFT collections, including PixelDoge NFTs, CryptoPunks, and Lucky Block NFTs — which make up a significant chunk of the trading volume on this marketplace.

When users buy Lucky Block NFTs, they stand a chance of winning huge prizes — such as five-star holiday packages, a $1 million house, game consoles, and Bitcoin worth $1m. They also have another unique feature that sees holders being distributed $LBLOCK for simply holding their NFTs.

This platform is streamlined to ensure that the minting process is simple. It also supports several formats, including MP4 — making it suitable for art, video, music, and gaming NFTs.

As a growth engine for NFT creators and enthusiasts, Launchpad.xyz has the potential to catalyze the next wave of blockchain adoption, unlocking countless opportunities for early users.

Pros

Cons

NFTs have become increasingly popular with investors as the intersection of blockchain technology and art continues to go mainstream.

The Binance NFT marketplace was launched in June 2021. Owned and operated by the juggernaut cryptocurrency exchange that is Binance, it provides an intuitive platform where users can create, buy and sell NFTs.

This marketplace supports both BNB Chain and Ethereum-based assets. It offers a wide range of NFT categories, including gaming, sports, entertainment, art, and mystery boxes — making it one of the few platforms to offer surprise NFT packages with varying rarities.

Binance NFT marketplace supports simplified NFT creation and minting, helping artists, musicians, and creatives easily showcase their talent and begin monetizing their works. The fee for minting upcoming NFTs is paid in BNB.

Currently, the marketplace only supports the purchase of NFTs using crypto, but users can top up their vanilla Binance account with credit/debit cards before transferring their funds to the marketplace.

Like most NFT marketplace, Binance NFT supports both auction and fixed price offers, and allows NFTs to be easily transferred to an external wallet. This makes it a suitable platform for those deciding where to buy NFTs for the first time.

Pros

Cons

Since its launch in 2021, the Crypto.com NFT marketplace has seen its popularity climb alongside growing demand for rare and sought-after NFTs.

For collectors, Crypto.com NFT supports a large number of NFT types and is one of the best NFT marketplaces for new drops. It supports five different blockchains and several different payment methods, making it arguably the best play to buy NFTs for cross-chain collectors.

Crypto.com boasts over 10 million users, whereas its NFT marketplace is a solid platform for both beginners and expert NFT enthusiasts. Beginners, in particular, will find that the platform has spent a great deal of time perfecting its user experience, making the process of buying and selling NFTs incredibly simple.

The platform is a good starting point for newbies since it allows users to acquire their first NFTs with zero hurdles. Users can sign up for an account, find their desired NFT, and complete their purchase in minutes. When it comes to the best NFT platforms, Crypto.com NFT stands heads and shoulders above the competition.

More experienced users, on the other hand, will find its unique features appealing – including its powerful curation tools, upcoming drops, and top-tier (often exclusive) NFT collections.

NFTs can be bought and sold through a variety of auction modes, including bid-based and fixed price auctions, and Crypto.com NFT marketplace is one of the few NFT platforms that support debit or credit card purchases.

With a finely tuned user interface and flawless uptime, as well as stand-out collaborations with the likes of international superstars like Snoop Dogg and Boy George, Crypto.com NFT is definitely one to pay attention to.

Pros

Cons

Rarible is a popular multichain and mixed marketplace that allows users to buy, sell and mint on NFTs across four different blockchains — with further blockchains set to be added.

The marketplace features flexible royalty options, allowing creators to include up to 10% royalty commissions on subsequent sales — making it a suitable place for creators.

Launched in 2020 and originally built on Ethereum, Rarible pledged to become the hub for the cross-chain NFT landscape. Its founders, Alexander Salnikov and Alexei Falin, are based in Moscow and are well-known figures in the blockchain space.

Like many new NFT marketplaces, Rarible has its own native utility token — known as RARI. This is primarily used for platform governance.

Besides this, Rarible is rare among the top NFT marketplaces in that it supports debit and credit card purchases from users in over 150 countries. This has helped it build a growing international user base and attract some top creators, among them some of the best metaverse NFT projects.

Pros

Cons

As one of the top NFT platforms, Nifty Gateway ticks all the right boxes. It’s easy to navigate, has a simple account creation process, and supports NFT purchases in both fiat and ETH.

That said, it’s a lot smaller than some of the others on this list. It primarily supports artists and features assets from over 6,000 collections on offer — covering the most popular collections.

As part of its bid to become the top NFT marketplace, the Nifty Gateway team confidently proclaimed they “will not rest until 1 billion people are collecting NFTs.”

That said, it does form somewhat of a walled garden since creators need to jump through several hurdles to mint their assets on the platform. The platform is owned by the Gemini crypto exchange and carries through the same quality people expect from the well-reputed platform.

Users can buy and sell on the platform without obstacles but must be approved to become a creator. This platform prides itself on exclusivity, which makes it one of the best NFT platforms for those looking for rarer items — this can include some exclusive celebrity collections.

Its exclusivity also prevents fake NFTs in the marketplace, reducing a major barrier to entry for some collectors.

Pros

Cons

The leading sports NFT marketplace, the NBA Top Shot marketplace is popular among sports memorabilia enthusiasts and trading card collectors.

The platform offers officially licensed NBA NFT collections, including highlight clip NFTs of popular events in sports history known as ‘Moments’. Every moment NFT has a fixed number of copies with a serial number and can vary in rarity.

The number of copies an NBA Top Shot moment has as well as the specific moment it captures helps to determine its rarity and value.

Founded in 2020 by NFT juggernaut Dapper Labs, NBA Top Shot has grown to become one of the leading NFT art marketplaces.

Catering to both NBA fans and web3 enthusiasts, NBA Top Shots is unusual among NFT marketplaces in that it also features a challenge feature — which users can take advantage of to potentially win VIP tickets, access to special events, and more.

The platform is built on the highly efficient Flow blockchain and supports payments in six cryptocurrencies as well as debit/credit card purchases. Top Shot stands out from other NFT platforms. Sellers are charged a flat 5% fee on every NFT sold.

Pros

Cons

This NFT marketplace focuses on exclusive works of crypto art. It only lists the best NFT collections, the vast majority of which are digital artworks, avatars, or profile pictures (pfps).

SuperRare raised $9 million and launched on the Ethereum mainnet in 2018, since then it has grown to become one of the most popular NFT marketplaces — amassing several thousand users and regularly clocking in over $1 million in weekly trading volume.

This platform is designed for more experienced collectors but still caters to newer users through a simple-to-use interface and simplified order options.

Like a growing number of top NFT marketplaces, SuperRare has its own token — known as RARE. This functions as a governance token for the SuperRare DAO, allowing holders to vote on how the platform operates.

Pros

Cons

One of the first DeFi NFT trading platforms, Sudoswap was launched in July 2022 and was created by an anonymous developer.

The platform is based on Ethereum and featured user-supported NFT pools that allow users to buy or sell NFTs gradually across a dynamic price curve — similar to Uniswap but for NFTs.

Sudoswap is rare among NFT trading platforms in that it allows users to sell their NFTs instantly without needing to find a buyer thanks to its automated market maker (AMM) features. The platform also completely nixes NFT royalties, reducing the barriers to profitability and ensuring sellers retain more of the sale price.

It features some of the lowest fees around, with a simple 0.5% commission rate.

Sudoswap is set to launch its own governance token, known as SUDO. XMON holders will be able to redeem SUDO in the future once it is released.

Pros

Cons

In short, an NFT marketplace is an online store that allows traders and investors to buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

These platforms are generally accessed through a website or mobile app, through which users can browse, buy, sell, or mint NFTs.

In most cases, NFT marketplaces are centralized. This simply means that they are owned by a parent company and provide custody services to NFT sellers and buyers. These are typically simpler to use, but some argue they are less secure.

Decentralized NFT marketplaces, on the other hand, are non-custodial but may be more difficult to use and more expensive than centralized options. These can be accessed by anyone from anywhere, and usually don’t require an account to use.

NFT trading platforms are similar to regular cryptocurrency exchanges in that users can exchange one asset for another over a secure interface. But in the case of NFT platforms, users exchange cryptocurrency tokens for non-fungible assets.

Top NFT marketplaces are typically simple to use, making it easy for sellers to list their NFT/s for sale or buyers to purchase the NFT/s of their choice.

From a seller’s perspective, top NFT platforms like OpenSea and Rarible typically allow users to either mint their NFT directly on the platform before listing or simply list a pre-existing NFT from their collection.

This can then generally be listed under multiple sale formats, such as a bidding auction (with or without reserve), buy-it-now, or Dutch auction (where a price starts high and reduces at set intervals).

Sellers will usually be provided a clear breakdown of the expected fees prior to submitting the listing. Upon submission, they will need to provide the NFT platform with authorization to transfer the NFT upon successful sale.

Once listed, it’s then presented on the NFT marketplace website, where prospective buyers can view and potentially purchase it.

From the buyer’s perspective, the user simply connects their wallet to the NFT marketplace platform, browses the selection of NFTs available, and makes their bid or purchase on the assets they want.

By bidding, the user needs to provide authorization for the platform to spend the agreed funds should they win, or immediately if they buy the item right away. The funds are then transferred to the seller (less the platform fees) and the NFT is transferred to the buyer.

Today, the NFT marketplace landscape comprises both established and well-reputed options like OpenSea, as well as a range of up-and-coming potential disruptors like Launchpad.xyz and SudoSwap.

Given the sheer number of different platforms, individuals researching where to buy NFT tokens can be befuddled with options — since many platforms seem to offer the same range of features and have similar designs.

But while most NFT marketplaces may be similar, there is actually a wide range of different NFT platforms which can vary considerably based on the blockchain they’re built on and support, as well as the types of NFTs they offer.

Some of the most common types include:

Some of the more established NFT marketplaces can be considered multi-chain marketplaces. This essentially means they support NFT collections hosted on multiple different blockchains — whether that be Ethereum, Tezos, BNB Chain, or other prominent chains.

There are also smaller, more obscure platforms like NFTrade, tofuNFT, and AxelarSea, while some popular larger platforms like OpenSea and LooksRare opt to stick with a single blockchain.

That said, it’s likely just a matter of time until all of the best NFT platforms go cross-chain.

The vast majority of generic NFT and NFT art marketplaces operate on Ethereum and only support Ethereum-based assets — such as ERC-721 and ERC-1155 NFTs.

As by far the most popular platform for NFT collections and with the largest number of individual NFT holders, Ethereum remains a crucial pillar of the NFT landscape.

As it stands, 9 of the top 10 NFT collections by trading volume are deployed on the platform, making it an excellent starting position for those looking at where to buy NFT tokens.

Though not quite as popular as Ethereum, Solana is also up-and-coming as an NFT platform, due to its fast speed, low fees, and user-friendliness.

It’s also home to some of the top NFT art marketplaces, including the likes of SolSea, Magic Eden, and Solanart.

If you’re looking at where to buy NFT art with low fees, the Solana ecosystem is a good place to start.

One of the newer smart contract platforms, Algorand is a popular choice for NFT creators and investors thanks to its low fees and environmental friendliness — tackling two problems previously associated with Ethereum-based NFTs.

Its NFT art marketplace landscape still remains thin, with several smaller platforms like Shufl, ALGOxNFT, and OG2D competing for dominance.

Another up-and-coming platform for NFT, Tezos has seen its popularity grow in recent months thanks to the success of quirky NFT collections like Tezzards, Dogami, Ottez, and Neonz.

The platform now hosts multiple NFT art marketplaces, including objkt, Tezos Art, and Kalamint. With objkt currently standing out as the best place to buy NFTs on Tezos thanks to its simple mint capabilities and diverse library.

BNB Chain is quickly being recognized as one of the best NFT platforms, as is demonstrated by the sheer meteoric growth of its NFT landscape — with popular NFT collections like those from PancakeSwap racking up more than $40 million in trading volume in 2021.

Binance NFT marketplace currently stands out as the best place to buy NFTs on BNB Chain due to its low fees and massive selection, but a range of upstarts like NFTrade and Refinable is hot on its heels.

Though most NFT platforms can be considered NFT art marketplaces, there is also a growing number of NFT music marketplaces — which as you might have guessed, allow users to trade music NFTs.

These are simple blockchain-based certificates that identify the owner of a musical work. They typically include royalty capabilities ensuring the creator (and sometimes secondary sellers) receive a fraction of future sales.

As you might expect, not all NFT marketplaces are built equal. Top NFT marketplaces can offer significant advantages over less-established or lower-quality platforms, while newer more ambitious options can offer features that are difficult to find elsewhere.

To select the best NFT trading platforms, we compared a wide range of both established and trending players using a handful of key metrics. Those that scored the best across the following five metrics were included in our list.

If an NFT marketplace doesn’t support the NFT collection you’re interested in, then it likely doesn’t matter how good the platform is.

When choosing where to buy NFTs, users will invariably favor the platforms that support the widest range of collections — ranging from blue chips to new and less established collections.

After all, the best place to buy NFTs is the platform that actually has the NFT you’re looking to buy available.

Unfortunately, many smaller or less-established NFT marketplaces fail to attract high-quality sellers and top-quality collections.

As a result, the quality of their library suffers. This can make it difficult to buyers to find highly sought-after NFTs, rare items, or assets from popular collections like the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) or CryptoPunks.

This is particularly problematic among newer NFT art marketplaces, which typically largely feature artworks from unknown artists or creators.

Despite the advent of so-called “fee-free” NFT marketplaces — which just nix transaction fees, not sale commissions — even the best NFT platforms charge a fee.

In order to attract the largest array of users (including creators, sellers, and buyers), marketplaces should keep fees down to a bare minimum.

The industry standard is currently 2.5% of the sale price, but some charge upwards of 10% while a handful charge 1% or less — including the Binance NFT marketplace.

Ease of use is a critical factor for NFT marketplaces, with top NFT platforms like Binance NFT marketplace and Launchpad.xyz providing an extremely intuitive user experience.

In particular, these platforms make it easy to identify trending and popular collections — providing crucial guidance for users.

For beginners first choosing where to buy NFT tokens, usability can be a critical factor, but few platforms manage to keep things simple.

As a seller, you would want to use an NFT marketplace website that has a large user base — giving you the best chance of finding a buyer and attracting a high bid for your NFTs.

Whereas as a buyer, you’d likely opt for an NFT marketplace with an extensive range of sellers, ensuring prices remain competitive and there is sufficient variety on offer.

For these reasons, top NFT marketplaces typically notch up considerable trading volume, making them more attractive than less liquid alternatives.

Since the first NFT marketplaces appeared in 2015, a huge amount of progress has been made in making them more capable, accessible, and easy to use.

Today’s NFT marketplaces are in a different league from their predecessors, with modern platforms like Launchpad.xyz offering an intuitive interface that is suitable for beginners.

Here, we show you how to buy your first NFT on Launchpad.xyz. In this example, we’ll purchase a Platinum Rollers Club NFT from Lucky Block — since it is a popular yield farming utility NFT.

Bear in mind that the process is similar for all other NFTs on the platform.

Head over to the Launchpad.xyz homepage and click the pink wallet icon. Select the wallet you wish to make your purchase with and connect it to the site.

Using the search box, enter the name of the NFT collection you’re interested in. From the list of options, select the one that matches your query.

In this case, we searched for “Platinum Rollers Club” using the ‘All Collections’ selector.

From the list of NFTs up for sale within your chosen collection, select the one you wish to purchase.

This will pull up the NFT details as well as the purchase interface.

From here, you can either place a bid using the ‘Make offer’ option or buy it immediately using the ‘Buy Now’ option.

We’ll go with the ‘Buy Now’ option. After clicking ‘Buy Now’, click the ‘Pay’ button to submit your purchase. This will open a transaction prompt on your connected Web3 wallet, which you will need to approve to send the payment.

Once this is complete, your NFT will be transferred to your payment wallet for use.

In this overview of the current NFT marketplace landscape, we have provided those considering where to buy NFT art tokens or other kinds of non-fungible assets with a range of promising options.

New-age platforms like Launchpad.xyz now make it easier than ever before to buy or sell NFTs, and access trending NFT collections like BAYC and LuckyBlock Competitions .

However, OpenSea remains our top pick due to the vast amount of collections and liquidity on the site.

With the potential and capabilities of NFTs still being unraveled, early participants still have incredibly attractive long-term prospects.

Where can I buy NFTs?

The most popular way to buy NFTs is through one of the growing number of NFT marketplaces. These are online platforms that allow buyers to browse and buy NFTs from the range that is listed for sale, potentially including both blue chip and newer NFT collections.

What is an NFT marketplace?

An NFT marketplace is an online store that allows users to buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Most of these can be considered NFT art marketplaces, since they primarily feature tokenized collectibles and works of art, such as NFT profile pictures (pfps), one-of-one artworks, and generative art.

Some of the best NFT platforms also support other types of NFTs, including in-game assets, music, event tickets, tokenized physical goods, and more.

Which NFT marketplace is the best?

Unfortunately, there is no one-size fits all solution for the best NFT trading platform, but decentralized options like Rarible and OpenSea are generally ranked among the best. Newer platforms like Launchpad.xyz and SudoSwap also count among the best NFT platforms.

What’s the most promising NFT?

There are a huge number of promising NFT collections, these include established blue-chips like Cool Cats, Bored Ape Yacht Club, Clone X, and Doodles. As well as up-and-comers like Tamadoge.

What’s the biggest NFT marketplace in 2022?

In terms of daily trading volume, OpenSea is currently the top NFT marketplace with around $9 million worth of NFTs changing hands each day. Other large NFT platforms include Binance NFT marketplace, Crypto.com NFT, and the NBA Top Shots marketplace.

