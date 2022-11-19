More Samsung Phones Are Getting Android 13 and One UI 5 – How-To Geek

Join 425,000 subscribers and get a daily digest of news, geek trivia, and our feature articles.
Google released Android 13 in August 2022, but it still hasn’t arrived on most Android phones and tablets. Samsung finally started rolling out the update to the Galaxy S22 last month, and now it’s showing up on more devices, like the Galaxy S21 series.
SamMobile now reports that last year’s Galaxy S21 series is receiving Android 13, including the Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. The update is also referred to as “One UI 5,” as it contains Google’s Android 13 with some additional changes from Samsung. The rollout has started in Europe, but it could arrive in North America and other regions within a few days or weeks, if other rollouts are any indication.
At the same time, the Android 13 update is starting to arrive on the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, which were the final Note-branded phones before Samsung rolled them into the main Galaxy S series this year. The Android 13 update was first spotted in Switzerland, but it should roll out to the rest of Europe soon, and then to other regions.
Android 13 is also rolling out to Samsung’s main flagship series from 2020: the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. The update is available now in Germany and Switzerland, and other regions should get it soon.
Samsung’s latest upgrade includes everything in Google’s regular Android 13 update, such as an improved taskbar for tablets, new media control widgets, new functionality for app developers, and enhanced security. Samsung has added a slew of features on top, including more lock screen customization features (possibly inspired by iOS 16), additional themes for the cover screen on the Galaxy Z Flip series, Samsung Wallet for mobile payments and cards (which started rolling out in June), and other changes.
For now, the update has only arrived on some of Samsung’s flagship phones — there’s still no sign of One UI 5 on any of the company’s tablets or budget phones.
Source: SamMobile (S21, Note 20, S20)
Via: 9to5Google
