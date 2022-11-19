Home Latest News Apple sends iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 2 to the vintage...

Apple sends iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 2 to the vintage products list – 9to5Mac

By
Lynn Schindler
-

May 3
Allison McDaniel
– May. 3rd 2022 3:08 pm PT


It may be time to retire the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 2 as both have officially made the vintage products list. Apple considers products to be vintage between five to seven years after distributing them for sale. Service and parts sometimes last longer, as law requires up to seven years of service, depending on part availability.

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The iPad Air 2 was announced at Apple’s “It’s been way too long” October 2014 keynote. It was the first iPad at the time to use Touch ID. It has the A8X chip and what, at launch, was an all-new anti-reflective coating. The iPad Air 2 also uses the M8 motion tracking chip that came in the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.
The iPad mini 2 is a bit older, released in 2013 at Apple’s “We still have a lot to cover” keynote. It runs on the A7 chip that came on the iPhone 5S. It does not support Touch ID like the iPad Air 2.
How do you feel about this? Do any of you still own one of these iPads?
If you’re in the market for a new iPad, check out some of our guides to help you make your decision.
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed.  Google News google-news
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Allison is a News Writer at 9to5Mac covering Apple news and rumors.
You can email her directly at allison@9to5mac.com or catch her on Twitter at @aamcdani
iPhone 15 Pro to get faster USB-C speeds
5 important iPhone security features
Apple Watch fast charging: How it works
iPhone 14 Pro for Christmas? It's too late

source

Previous articleFirst Bahraini Pearl Jewelry Collection Launched as NFTs – PR Newswire
Lynn Schindler
She has spent the past eight years playing the role of an infrastructure consultant, and has now joined Inferse.com as a full time blogger. Her current profession is a result of her deep interest in computer gadgets, laptops, gaming accessories and other tech happenings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR