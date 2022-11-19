The 20 Most Anticipated TV Shows Coming To Disney+ In 2022 – What's On Disney Plus

2022 is going to be a massive year for Disney+. With many of the production issues from the pandemic now behind Disney’s studios, the pipeline for new content is set to hit full steam by the end of 2022.

This means we will be getting lots of great new original shows and films coming to Disney+ throughout 2022. So I wanted to point out the show that I’m most excited to be watching on Disney+ in 2022.

A couple of quick notes about this list: first, as we know from the past two years, release dates can change, so it’s likely a series or two on this list might get delayed. Also, the availability of some of the shows on this list can vary internationally, so some of these shows won’t be found on Disney+ in the US and will be available on Hulu instead.

Here are my top 20 shows I’m looking forward to watching on Disney+ in 2022:

“Moon Knight,” is a new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. The main reason I’m excited about this new series, isn’t just because Oscar Issac is playing Moon Knight. It’s because I know very little about this character. I’ve never read a Moon Knight comic or even spent much time playing the character in Marvel’s video games, so he’s entirely new for me.



“Willow” is set decades after Ron Howard’s 1988 movie, continues the spirit of adventure, heroics and humour of the original film in this new series/ Warwick Davis will return in the role of the great sorcerer, Willow Ufgood. I loved the original movie, and Warwick is a likeable person, so this could be something a little different from Disney+ in 2022.





This new American biographical drama tells the outrageous untold story of the world’s first viral video – the sex tape of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson. Sebastian Stan and Lily James are playing them. This new series is coming to Hulu/Disney+ in February, and going off this trailer, it looks to be a lot of fun.







This long-running series is set in the wake of a zombie apocalypse. Various survivors struggle to stay alive. As they search for safety and evade the undead, they are forced to grapple with rival groups and difficult choices. The final season has been broken up into three batches, with the first batch already available on Disney+ in many countries, including the UK, with the second batch of new episodes being released weekly from February, and a third batch will begin being dropped onto Disney+ later in the year. I loved binge-watching every season of “The Walking Dead” on Disney+ in 2021 and can’t wait for the conclusion.



Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. The series begins ten years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader. This series has been floating around for years, and it’s going to be great to finally see it on our screens this year.





Disney+ is expanding the Hulk side of the MCU this year, with a brand new series featuring She-Hulk, who is going to be played by Tatiana Maslany. The series is about a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. “She-Hulk” will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. I’ve always been a massive fan of the Hulk and remember watching the Hulk/She-Hulk cartoon as a teenager, so it’ll be interesting to see how this series turns out.



“Andor” is a tense, nail-biting spy thriller, with Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. This was one of the first Disney+ Originals announced, and it finally hits our screens this year. I can’t wait, especially because “Rogue One” is one of the best modern Star Wars films.







“The Dropout,” is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye? This sounds very interesting and is very high on my watch list for 2022.



Heading to our screens in the summer is Ms. Marvel, which introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers—and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. After playing through the recent “Avengers” video game, where Ms Marvel was the main playable character, I’m even more excited about her transition to live-action!







“The Spiderwick Chronicles,” a modern coming-of-age story combined with fantasy adventure that is based on the beloved, best-selling books. The new series follows the Grace Family—twin brothers Jared and Simon, their sister Mallory and mother Helen—as they move into their dilapidated ancestral home. They begin to unravel a dark mystery about their great-great Uncle, who once discovered the secret and sometimes dangerous faerie world. This was the biggest surprise announcement during Disney+ Day, and since I’ve never read the books or seen the film, it’s something that’ll be completely fresh for me.



“Big Sky” is returning for a second season in the New Year onto Disney+ in the UK and Ireland. This is one of my favourite shows from 2021, and I can’t wait to see where the story of Cassie and Jenny goes. Will they finally capture the evil and twisted Ronald? There are also more episodes to come in 2022!



“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is returning for a second season later this year and follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a special squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular, exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. I enjoyed the first season, and the animated universe is always able to do things that live-action can never do, but also will undoubtedly influence the future of Star Wars.



In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. As a huge fan of big American sitcoms, this is a show I’m looking forward to trying out. This new series is coming to Hulu and to Disney+ internationally in early 2022.



Based on legendary Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones’ 2018 memoir, “Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol,” which presents a fascinating new perspective on one of rock’s greatest ever stories. While I know just a couple of songs from the Sex Pistols, I know very little about the band and their rise. Recently, Johnny Rotten appeared on daytime TV for an interview and expressed his outrage over the series being made without his input, which made my interest in the series even higher.



This FX series, stars Jeff Bridges as a former CIA officer, who’s living off the grid, finds himself on the run from people who want to kill him. A former CIA officer, who’s living off the grid, finds himself on the run from people who want to kill him. FX make some incredible shows, and this is a show I’ve been looking forward to for a while.



The first episode of “The Book of Boba Fett,” is out now. With new episodes dropping throughout the first couple of months on Disney+, I’m looking forward to seeing how the legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigate the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.







Pixar’s upcoming “Cars” series: “Cars on the Road,” sees the return of Mater and Lightning McQueen in this fun-filled cross-country road trip. These episodes will be filled with lots of fun new characters, imaginative destinations, and old friends checking in along the way. Cars is a fun franchise to explore, and more Mater can’t be a bad thing.



Love is an open door outside the halls of East High. Season three of the show will follow its characters to sleepaway camp for a summer of campfires, romances, and curfew-free nights. I enjoyed the first season of HSMTMTS, but the second season went downhill when the pandemic seemed to just mess up their plans and resulted in one of the pointless finales of the year. So I’m hoping, with a little longer being spent on preparing the series, it gets back on track.



It was recently announced that the final season of “This Is Us” is coming to Disney+ in the UK and Ireland throughout 2022 from January 6th. The series tells the story of three siblings, Kevin, Kate and Randall, who go through unique personal struggles at different intervals of life as they try to find happiness and get over a tragedy in their past. With the previous seasons also dropping onto Disney+ in early January, this is going to be added to my watchlist for a binge season!



Following the success of “The World According To Jeff Goldblum” and “Welcome To Earth”, the next big National Geographic series featuring a big star is, “Limitless”. Thor actor Chris Hemsworth explores new scientific research that is shattering conventional wisdom about the human body and offering fascinating insights into how we can all unlock our body’s superpowers to fight illness, perform better and even reverse the ageing process!

This science is put to the test by Hemsworth, who, despite being in peak superhero condition, is on a personal mission to learn how to stay young, healthy, strong, and resilient. Undergoing a series of epic trials and extraordinary challenges in order to understand the limits of the human body, he’ll learn firsthand how we can live better for longer by discovering ways to regenerate damage, maximize strength, build resilience, supercharge memory and confront mortality. Entertaining, immersive and life-changing, Limitless will rewrite the rulebook on living better for longer. This certainly feels a little different to anything else coming to Disney+ in 2022.







What series are you looking forward to watching on Disney+ in 2022?

