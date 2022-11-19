Is 'She Said' Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix? – Decider

Stream It or Skip It: ‘Santa Bootcamp’ on Lifetime, Where Rita Moreno Plays a Holly Jolly Drill Instructor

It’s been five years since The New York Times broke the story about movie producer Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual misconduct allegations, acting as a major catalyst in bringing worldwide attention to the #MeToo movement. Now, we’re finally getting a movie about how it all went down.

Directed by Maria Schrader, She Said stars Carey Mulligan as Megan Twohey and Zoe Kazan as Jodi Kantor, the Times journalists who led the investigation into Weinstein and ultimately broke the story to the public. It’s based on the 2019 book of the same name, which the journalists co-authored.

If you are wondering when, how, and where you can watch She Said, look no further — we have you covered!

As of now, the only way to watch She Said is to head out to a movie theater when the film premieres on Friday, Nov. 18. You can find a local showing on Fandango. Otherwise, you’ll have to wait for it to become available to purchase or rent on digital platforms like Amazon, Vudu, Apple, and YouTube or become available to stream on Peacock.

While a streaming release has not yet been announced, we do have one clue for when She Said could become available to watch at home. Since She Said is a Universal Pictures movie, it should come to Peacock around 45 days after its theatrical release — meaning we could be watching from the comfort of our couches by early January. However, it may take a little longer, as other Universal films like Nope took more than 100 days to land on Peacock.

No, She Said will not be on HBO Max because it is not a Warner Bros. movie. While the company previously released movies on the streamer and in theaters on the same day, they have since began a different strategy that allows a 45-day window between the theatrical release and streaming release.

No, She Said will not be on Netflix — at least not any time soon, since it’s going to be on Peacock first. In the meantime, you’ll just have to catch it in theaters or wait for it to become available on the NBCUniversal-owned streaming platform.

