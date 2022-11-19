Huge Lebron James “Trade News” Put Elon Musk in the Firing Line After Causing Chaos – EssentiallySports

America's Favorites

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the best start to the season. Alongside their horrifying start to the season, the Lakers fanbase was dealt with another blow. LeBron James asked for a trade out of the team!

However, it was not LeBron himself. A verified account on Twitter wreaked havoc across the sporting world when it impersonated the 37-year-old superstar and asked for a trade. This is a result of Elon Musk’s new Twitter policies that allows users to get a blue tick on Twitter for a minimal amount.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James recently signed a two-year deal with the Lakers. Seeing him leave is the last thing that the Lakers fanbase needs at this point in time.

An impersonator of James on Twitter sent out a tweet that sent shockwaves across the internet and especially, among the Lakers fanbase on the platform.

The tweet said, “I am officially requesting a trade. Thank you #LakersNation for all the support through the years. Onto bigger and better things! #ThekidfromAKRON #ImComingHome.”

Users soon realized that it is not LeBron himself who is asking for a trade. Rather, it is a random account with a blue tick causing all the noise. Hoax tweets such as the aforementioned one are a direct result of Elon Musk’s new policies following his recent takeover of the social media app.

With this horrible new Twitter update, please be extremely careful when reading a report. Always double check their profile.

We have impersonators running wild today. (Both of these aren’t true) pic.twitter.com/edBc8lgBRI

After acquiring Twitter in a multi-billion dollar deal, Musk brought in some changes. Users have to pay $8 dollars in order to be verified and receive the famed blue tick. Incidents like this have brought the Tesla CEO under a lot of backlash from users around the world.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-10 at the start of the season. Despite having stars like Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis, the team has failed to meet expectations.

LeBron James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists, having started 10 games. He is currently injured and therefore has missed the game against the Detroit Pistons. The Lakers ended up winning 128-121 and are currently 14th in the Western Conference.

Abhinava Ghosh

