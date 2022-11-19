Autograph and SLAM Partner for Iconic Six-Cover NFT Collection on DraftKings Marketplace – DraftKings Nation

Filed under:

Zach Thompson breaks down the exciting new NFTs available from Autograph and SLAM Magazine.

Since it launched in 1994, SLAM Magazine has represented the ultimate Basketball Brand and featured some of the most iconic legends on memorable covers. Last fall, DraftKings partnered with Autograph and SLAM to release Logo Passes that referenced some of the most legendary covers. This year, there will be six iconic SLAM covers featured in 12 iconic NFTs available in the DraftKings Marketplace.

Holders of a Logo Pass will be allowed early access, as detailed below. You can even collect all three big men or three guards to win a physical Metal Edition Cover.

There will be 7,750 packs available initially. Individuals who held a SLAM logo pass on November 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET (the Early Access Deadline) will receive early access benefits to the event starting November 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Early Access Period details are as follows:

The packs will contain either regular or metal editions of the following covers:

Public access to the collection begins on November 17 at 5:00 p.m. ET, and individuals will be able to purchase packs at that time for $35.00.

These iconic NFTs have unique utility. A holder of any of the 12 NFTs at the Activation Deadline will be provided one (1) discount code for 25% off SLAM Goods (online merchandise), which can be used for the next 12 months (discount code provided via email).

Any holder of either of the following sets at the Activation Deadline (12/15 at 3:00 p.m. ET) will be sent a physical metal edition of a SLAM cover.”

● Big Men Challenge: Kevin Garnett “How To” Metal Edition SLAM Cover, Dirk Nowitzki 4 MVP Metal Edition SLAM Cover, Tim Duncan Ice Man 2000 Metal Edition SLAM Cover

● Guard Challenge: Ray Allen The Color of Money Metal Edition SLAM Cover, Steve Nash is No Joke Metal Edition SLAM Cover, Allen Iverson Respect the Game Metal Edition SLAM Cover

You can celebrate the legendary careers of Iverson, Nash, Garnett, Allen, Nowtizki and Duncan by collecting these Iconic NFTs available in the DraftKings Marketplace.

For more information, including terms and conditions for the Big Men and Guard Challenges, please reference Autograph’s blog post on the drop. All purchases are subject to Autograph’s Terms & Conditions which includes the likelihood of acquiring each collectible from the mystery container.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Marketplace & Daily Fantasy Sports age and eligibility restrictions apply. Reignmakers contests not available in CT, HI, ID, LA (select parishes), MT, NV, PA, WA, and CA-ONT. See marketplace.draftkings.com or draftkings.com for details.

