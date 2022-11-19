Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Below $30,000 After Hotter-Than-Expected CPI Data – Bloomberg

China Reports First Covid Death Since May as Outbreak Continues
Recession Dangers Augur New Era of Policy Trade-Offs: Eco Week
Fed’s Bostic Favors Slower Pace of Rate Hikes Ending Near 5%
Wall Street Rebuffs Soft-Landing Dream as 92% Bet on Stagflation
Tree of Life Shooting Survivors’ Stories Told in Documentary
Cristiano Ronaldo Gambles on World Cup to Restore Reputation
Musk Considers Further Twitter Layoffs in Sales on Monday
China Local Govt Helps Foxconn Hire Villagers After Exodus: FT
Turkey Hits Kurd Militia in Syria, Iraq in Bombing Reprisal
Trump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Says He’ll Stick to Own Platform
Grindr’s Biggest Investors Are Billionaires on Stock Surge
Reselling Taylor Swift Tickets? You’re Going to Have to Pay Taxes
Collection of Love Letters Written By Dylan Sold for $670K
Tree of Life Shooting Survivors’ Stories Told in Documentary
Satellite-Saving Robots Can Turn Killer, Too
Have Some Sympathy for Gen Z
Even a Small Nuclear War Would Mean Mass Famine
Sears Limps Through What Could Be Its Final Holiday Season
Why Europe’s €2.75 Trillion Renovation Wave Is Falling Flat
A Nation in the Crosshairs of Climate Change Is Ready to Get Rich on Oil
Pay Gap at Nike Persisted After Changes, Lawsuit Alleges
Lawsuit Filed Against FDA to Block Access to Abortion Pill
China, US Resume Climate Work in Latest Sign of Better Relations
The Warmest Wool Sweater May Also Be the Greenest
How Buffalo Survives Supercharged Snow
A Union Hall for the Modern New England Carpenter
Holiday Lights Dim as European Cities Look to Cut Energy Costs
FTX Starts Global Asset Review as Part of Chapter 11 Process
GOP’s Hawley Wants Democrats’ Emails as FTX Collapse Turns Political
Crypto Traders in US Surged 149% to 2.3 Million as Pandemic Hit
Olga Kharif,
Vildana Hajric, and
Sidhartha Shukla
Sign up for our new Crypto newsletter and follow @crypto Twitter for the latest news.
Cryptocurrencies resumed declines as the collapse of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggers a flight from many popular digital tokens.
Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Below $30,000 After Hotter-Than-Expected CPI Data – Bloomberg
China Reports First Covid Death Since May as Outbreak Continues