Instagram tests new tools for age verification – Economic Times

The Centre has proposed free cross-border flow of data pertaining to Indian users within “trusted” jurisdictions in the latest draft of the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2022, which was released for public consultation on Friday.
Hundreds of Twitter Inc employees are estimated to have decided to quit the beleaguered social media company following a Thursday deadline from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity,” or leave.
The government is planning to introduce the draft Data Protection Bill in next year’s Budget session of Parliament, union minister for electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said.
Stock spotting: Are New Age retail investors able to decode the science of investing?
Tata Power is creating a solar-energy heavyweight, and your rooftop has got a lot to do with it
India missed the bus on Web1 and Web2. Can it seize the Web3 opportunity?
