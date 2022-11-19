When is Amazon Prime Day 2022? – TheStreet

You’ve heard of Amazon Prime: It’s the shopping giant’s paid subscription service that gives users access to many features like fast shipping, a music streaming platform, a selection of video content, and access to an exclusive deal event.

Yes, we’re talking about Prime Day — the retailers “for members-only” sale event that provides significant discounts across every category on the site, from devices and electronics to fashion and home improvement. And Amazon has announced that Prime Day 2022 will be a two-day shopping event on July 12 and July 13.

Last year Amazon's Prime Day Event started Jun. 21 and it lasted for 48-hours, offering some product sales that were better than Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.

So let’s unpack when Prime Day 2022 will be held, along with everything you need to know about being a Prime member.

Amazon has announced that the member-exclusive shopping holiday will occur on July 12 and July 13 this year.

“The two-day savings event includes must-have brands such as Beats, , ELEMIS, Levi’s, iRobot, and SharkNinja; fashion styles from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s; and Amazon’s lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose, and GE.”

The 48-hour exclusive to Prime member sale held in July should offer discounts on every product category sold on Amazon. We expect to see some offers exclusive to Amazon Devices, Samsung TVs, Amazon Basics fashion and popular home retailers like Dyson.

Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service that gives users access to certain benefits that unsubscribed members cannot access. The service is available in 22 countries including the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, and Germany.

After a free 30-day trial, Amazon Prime will cost you $14.99 per month, or $139 per year with a savings applied to the upfront cost. If you stick with a month-to-month subscription plan, it’ll cost you $180 per year. The $139 annual cost breaks down the monthly rate to just shy of $12 per month.

To put it into perspective, most shipping rates start at $7 and increase with weight, distance, and delivery date. Over the holidays, I paid between $30-50 per package with various sizes of boxes and delivery across the country.

So, if you’re purchasing from Amazon at least once a month, or shipping a lot of packages during the holidays, you could easily make up the monthly cost of the subscription just with their free shipping offer.

Important reminder: once your free trial or membership period ends, you’ll be automatically charged for the next membership period.

You’ll have access to multiple services — which we breakdown below — and, of course, access to Prime Day.

