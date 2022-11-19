Stimulus check: Californians will get up to $1,050 in "inflation relief" checks – CBS News

Watch CBS News

By Aimee Picchi

July 1, 2022 / 10:14 AM / MoneyWatch

About 23 million California residents will receive “inflation relief” checks of up to $1,050 after Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed a $308 billion state budget that includes the payments.

The checks are part of a $17 billion relief package that will also suspend the state’s sales tax on diesel fuel and provide additional aid to help people with rent and utility bills, Newsom said in a statement. The inflation-relief checks are tax refunds that will send a total of $9.5 billion back to state residents.

The agreement comes as California drivers face the highest gasoline prices in the U.S., with the average price for a gallon of gas in the state at $6.27 on Friday — or about 29% higher than the national average. Earlier this year, Newsom had proposed sending stimulus checks of $400 per vehicle to state residents, with a cap of two vehicles. But other lawmakers had pushed for a plan that would provide bigger checks to people who earn less.

We have an agreement with the legislature on California’s budget!

This budget takes immediate actions to give $$ back to millions who are grappling with global inflation and rising costs while tackling some of the greatest challenges of our time.

Here’s what you need to know:

“In the face of new challenges and uncertainties, we’re providing over $17 billion in relief to help families make ends meet,” Newsom said in the Thursday statement.

California residents can see how much they qualify for by using this “middle-class tax refund calculator.“

While the payments will undoubtedly take the edge off higher costs at the pump, they also raise questions about the impact of putting more cash into the economy at a time when inflation is running at a 40-year high. Economists credit the combination of government stimulus spending — like direct payments to families and loans to businesses — and supply-chain problems as contributing to the current inflation crisis.

Here’s how California’s plan will work.

The checks are designed as tax refunds, and stem from the state’s record-setting $97 billion budget surplus.

The payments are similar to the stimulus checks sent by the federal government in that they are based on income, tax-filing status and household size.

Lower- and middle-income Californians stand to receive the biggest checks.

In other words, a couple that earns a combined $125,000 and has two children would qualify for $350 per adult plus $350 for their children, for a total of $1,050.

Higher-income residents will receive smaller payments.

Couples who earn above $500,000 and single taxpayers who earn above $250,000 aren’t eligible for the payments, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Checks will be sent via direct deposit or debit cards as soon as October, the governor said on Thursday.

First published on June 27, 2022 / 12:02 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Copyright ©2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Market data provided by ICE Data Services. ICE Limitations. Powered and implemented by FactSet. News provided by The Associated Press. Legal Statement.

source