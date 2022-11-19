Apple Says iOS 16 Update Coming Soon With Fix for Advertising-Related Issue – MacRumors

Apple is working on an iOS 16 update with a fix for an issue related to its advertising framework SKAdNetwork, according to the company’s system status page. Apple says the issue began on November 3, but it did not provide any additional details.



“There is an issue impacting SKAdNetwork for users on iOS 16.1,” says Apple. “We are working to quickly resolve this issue in a software update.”

SKAdNetwork enables advertisers to measure the success of ads by attributing app installations to specific ad campaigns — in other words, it allows advertisers to know how successful an ad is at getting users to download an app from the App Store. iOS 16.1 was released two weeks ago with SKAdNetwork 4.0, which provides more performance insights for advertisers, adds support for web ads, and includes other improvements.

Earlier today, we reported that Apple is preparing an iOS 16.1.1 update, which will hopefully address this bug and an issue with Wi-Fi randomly disconnecting on some iPhones. iOS 16.2 is also in beta testing and is expected to be released in December.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment on the matter and will update this story if we receive any additional information.

(Thanks, Gustavo Blanco!)

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on October 24 released iOS 16.1, delivering iCloud Shared Photo Library, Live Activities, Matter smart home support, and more.

Discover more things your Apple Watch can do since the latest software update.

Expect great deals on a variety of Apple products and third-party accessories as the holiday shopping season kicks into high gear.

New 14″ and 16″ models with M2 Pro and M2 Max chip options as the most significant changes.

New high-end model will move from Intel to Apple silicon.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source