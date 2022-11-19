Ethereum price hits $3.2K as anticipation builds ahead of the ‘Merge’ – Cointelegraph

ETH price made a clear trend change and aims for the $3,800 level after traders’ anticipation of the upcoming Merge lures the bulls back to the market.

The week-long uptrend in the cryptocurrency market has begun to awaken bullish crypto investors and the successful March 15 launch of the Ethereum “merge” on the Kiln testnet has the community excited about the upcoming switch to proof-of-stake (POS).

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that since the successful launch on Kiln, the price of Ether has climbed 25% from $2,500 to a daily high at $3,193 on March 25 as traders look to lock in their positions ahead of the merge.

Here’s a look at what analysts in the market are saying could happen with the price of Ether as the merge approaches and how the switch to POS could affect its price long term.

The turnaround in Ether price over the past couple of weeks was succinctly addressed by crypto analyst and Justin Bennett, who posted the following chart highlighting the trend reversal that has occurred.

Bennett said,

A deeper analysis of the effects the upcoming merge for Ethereum will have on its price was discussed by analysts from the independent global macro and crypto research house MacroHive, who noted that the merge “will have bullish implications for Ether.”

According to MacroHive, “the prospect of being able to make a passive return on staked Ether will attract more investors into the space,” while the transition to proof-of-stake “will reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by 99.95%.”

This, in turn, wilhelp to attract more institutional money into the Ethereum ecosystem as the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) concerns “around the energy consumption of mining/proof-of-work are mitigated.”

The merge will also have a notable impact on the circulating supply of Ether as the net issuance will undergo a significant drop-off once completed as block rewards are replaced with Ether staking yields.

MacroHive said,

Related: Crypto rallies to $2T market cap as institutions signal readiness to enter

A final bit of insight into the effects of the upcoming merge was put forth by options trader and pseudonymous Twitter user McKenna, who posted the following tweet likening the effects of the merge to that of Bitcoin halvenings.

The merge is a crowded trade but so is the BTC halvening.

Only difference is ETH becomes a deflationary asset W/ EIP1559.

S-curve adoption as the foundational web3 protocol is going to send ETH to monumentous heights over the next decade.

You aren’t ready Anon.

The overall cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.997 trillion and Ether’s dominance rate is 18.7%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should conduct your own research when making a decision.

source